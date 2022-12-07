Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Metro Manila, various Luzon areas
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:08 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked various parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces in Luzon, Wednesday, prompting evacuations in different areas.
According to Phivolcs, the earthquake hit around 1:05 p.m. with the epicenter reported at Tinaga Island nearby Vinzons, Camarines Norte.
The Phivolcs is expecting aftershocks, but no damages are seen to be recorded as of now
While it was felt for quite some time in certain Metropolitan areas, only intensity II (slightly felt) was recorded in Quezon City.
However, the following "instrumental intensities" were also reported in the following areas:
Intensity V (strong)
- Mercedes, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte
Intensity IV (moderately strong)
- Daet, Camarines Norte
- Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon
- Intensity III (weak)
- Ragay, Pili, Iriga City, Camarines Sur
- Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, Gumaca, Quezon
Intensity II (slightly felt)
- Tabaco, Albay
- Dingalan, Aurora
- Batangas City, Batangas
- Calumpit, Plaridel, Pulilan, Marilao, San Ildefonso, Bulacan
- Sagnay, Camarines Sur
- Carmona, Cavite
- Marikina City, Pasig City, Metro Manila
- Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
- Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro
- Guagua, Pampanga
- Infanta
- Pangasinan
- Dolores, Infanta, Calauag, Quezon
- Taytay, Tanay, Rizal
Intensity I (scarecely perceptible)
- Legazpi City, Albay
- Bulakan, Santa Maria, Guiguinto, Obando, Malolos City, Pandi, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan
- Tagaytay City, Ternate,
- Cavite
- Candon, Ilocos Sur
- Calamba, Los Banos, Laguna
- Malabon City, Pasay, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Metro Manila
- Mapanas, Northern
- Samar
- San Antonio, Gabaldon, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
- Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
- Tayabas, Lucena City, Quezon
- Angono, Morong, Antipolo,
- Cainta, Rizal
Employees of the Malacañang Palace, situated in the capital city of Manila, were also seen in various photos evacuating with members of the media due to the quake. Evacuation was also conducted at the Senate hall in Pasay City.
LOOK: Malacañang employees and members of the media were told to evacuate after an earthquake was felt here in Manila a few minutes ago @PhilippineStar @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/aBF5zuPU3g— Alexis B. Romero (@alexisbromero) December 7, 2022
— with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero
