^

Headlines

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Metro Manila, various Luzon areas

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:08 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked various parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces in Luzon, Wednesday, prompting evacuations in different areas.

According to Phivolcs, the earthquake hit around 1:05 p.m. with the epicenter reported at Tinaga Island nearby Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

The Phivolcs is expecting aftershocks, but no damages are seen to be recorded as of now

While it was felt for quite some time in certain Metropolitan areas, only intensity II (slightly felt) was recorded in Quezon City.

However, the following "instrumental intensities" were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity V (strong)

  • Mercedes, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

  • Daet, Camarines Norte
  • Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon
  • Intensity III (weak)
  • Ragay, Pili, Iriga City, Camarines Sur
  • Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Tabaco, Albay
  • Dingalan, Aurora
  • Batangas City, Batangas
  • Calumpit, Plaridel, Pulilan, Marilao, San Ildefonso, Bulacan
  • Sagnay, Camarines Sur
  • Carmona, Cavite
  • Marikina City, Pasig City, Metro Manila
  • Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
  • Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro
  • Guagua, Pampanga
  • Infanta
  • Pangasinan
  • Dolores, Infanta, Calauag, Quezon
  • Taytay, Tanay, Rizal

Intensity I (scarecely perceptible)

  • Legazpi City, Albay
  • Bulakan, Santa Maria, Guiguinto, Obando, Malolos City, Pandi, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan
  • Tagaytay City, Ternate,
  • Cavite
  • Candon, Ilocos Sur
  • Calamba, Los Banos, Laguna
  • Malabon City, Pasay, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Metro Manila
  • Mapanas, Northern
  • Samar
  • San Antonio, Gabaldon, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
  • Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
  • Tayabas, Lucena City, Quezon
  • Angono, Morong, Antipolo,
  • Cainta, Rizal

Employees of the Malacañang Palace, situated in the capital city of Manila, were also seen in various photos evacuating with members of the media due to the quake. Evacuation was also conducted at the Senate hall in Pasay City.

— with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero

EARTHQUAKE

METRO MANILA

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
19 senators sign committee report recommending SOGIESC Equality Bill

19 senators sign committee report recommending SOGIESC Equality Bill

5 hours ago
“I am ecstatic that 19 of us colleagues in the Senate have come together to support the SOGIESC Bill. In just one...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines must embrace digitalization &ndash; Marcos

Philippines must embrace digitalization – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The Philippines must embrace digitalization if it wants to survive and thrive in a post-pandemic economy, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to PSA: Expedite printing of digital national ID

Marcos to PSA: Expedite printing of digital national ID

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the Philippine Statistics Authority to expedite the printing of the digital version of the national...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
SC suspends, resets to January 24 NCAP oral arguments

SC suspends, resets to January 24 NCAP oral arguments

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Oral arguments for the no-contact apprehension policy of local governments in Metro Manila have been suspended until next...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Medical marijuana access rules in Philippines &lsquo;not compassionate,&rsquo; advocates say

Medical marijuana access rules in Philippines ‘not compassionate,’ advocates say

By Xave Gregorio | 3 minutes ago
Advocates for the legalization of medical marijuana lamented that current rules on the medicinal use of the plant classified...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST chief Solidum gets CA nod

DOST chief Solidum gets CA nod

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 minutes ago
Solidum, a geologist, has been working in the government since 1984.
Headlines
fbtw
BOC files raps vs forwarders behind abandoned balikbayan boxes

BOC files raps vs forwarders behind abandoned balikbayan boxes

44 minutes ago
“For our fellow OFWs who have been victims of the said companies, you can contact the BOC to strengthen the cases against...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR probes killing of NDFP consultant Ericson Acosta, peasant organizer

CHR probes killing of NDFP consultant Ericson Acosta, peasant organizer

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan said Acosta and his companion Jimenez were captured alive at around 2 a.m. on November 30 in Kabankalan...
Headlines
fbtw
Use of intel funds to be scrutinized &ndash; Angara

Use of intel funds to be scrutinized – Angara

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Disbursements of confidential and intelligence funds granted to a number of government agencies and offices will be closely...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with