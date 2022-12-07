Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Metro Manila, various Luzon areas

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:08 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked various parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces in Luzon, Wednesday, prompting evacuations in different areas.

According to Phivolcs, the earthquake hit around 1:05 p.m. with the epicenter reported at Tinaga Island nearby Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

The Phivolcs is expecting aftershocks, but no damages are seen to be recorded as of now

While it was felt for quite some time in certain Metropolitan areas, only intensity II (slightly felt) was recorded in Quezon City.

However, the following "instrumental intensities" were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity V (strong)

Mercedes, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

Daet, Camarines Norte

Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon

Intensity III (weak)

Ragay, Pili, Iriga City, Camarines Sur

Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Tabaco, Albay

Dingalan, Aurora

Batangas City, Batangas

Calumpit, Plaridel, Pulilan, Marilao, San Ildefonso, Bulacan

Sagnay, Camarines Sur

Carmona, Cavite

Marikina City, Pasig City, Metro Manila

Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro

Guagua, Pampanga

Infanta

Pangasinan

Dolores, Infanta, Calauag, Quezon

Taytay, Tanay, Rizal

Intensity I (scarecely perceptible)

Legazpi City, Albay

Bulakan, Santa Maria, Guiguinto, Obando, Malolos City, Pandi, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan

Tagaytay City, Ternate,

Cavite

Candon, Ilocos Sur

Calamba, Los Banos, Laguna

Malabon City, Pasay, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Metro Manila

Mapanas, Northern

Samar

San Antonio, Gabaldon, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Tayabas, Lucena City, Quezon

Angono, Morong, Antipolo,

Cainta, Rizal

Employees of the Malacañang Palace, situated in the capital city of Manila, were also seen in various photos evacuating with members of the media due to the quake. Evacuation was also conducted at the Senate hall in Pasay City.

LOOK: Malacañang employees and members of the media were told to evacuate after an earthquake was felt here in Manila a few minutes ago @PhilippineStar @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/aBF5zuPU3g — Alexis B. Romero (@alexisbromero) December 7, 2022

— with reports from The STAR/Alexis Romero