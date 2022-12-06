^

Headlines

Marcos tells DOH to also address HIV, tuberculosis

Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 6:23pm
Marcos tells DOH to also address HIV, tuberculosis
A volunteer medical technologist tests blood sample from students who volunteered for a free HIV testing program, at the State University in Manila on September 13, 2019.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday tasked the Department of Health to also focus on campaigns against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis infections.

In a meeting with DOH officials, Marcos said the government should also pay attention to general public health matters. The president has yet to name a health secretary, saying that there is more to the health department portfolio than COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course, COVID has not gone away. [We] still have to deal with it, but let’s not deal with COVID… at the expense of all these public health concerns," Marcos said.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department had gained headway in those campaigns prior to COVID-19 pandemic but it encountered hurdles during the health crisis because of movement restrictions.

"People were not able to go for screening, were not able to get their medicines because of the lockdowns," she told Marcos. She said medicines were being sent to patients through couriers.

Vergeire added that the DOH is working with other agencies and sectors to make services accessible.

The DOH has tallied 12,859 HIV cases from January to October 2022.

According to Vergeire, tuberculosis has reemerged because of its high transmissibility, and the disease usually affects people from the lower-income bracket.

The health official said the government’s anti-tuberculosis drive “has become more innovative and is now going around the country” to launch the primary care program that includes TB-DOTS.

The Philippines has recorded over 26,000 tuberculosis cases as of September.

In a briefing, Vergeire said the DOH is moving toward attaining the objectives of Universal Health Care.

"If we do primary care in every place in the country, this includes tuberculosis and HIV prevention and adequate management of those who are sick," she said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

HIV

TUBERCULOSIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE: SC oral arguments on 'No Contact Apprehension Policy' for motorists
play

LIVE: SC oral arguments on 'No Contact Apprehension Policy' for motorists

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2 p.m on Tuesday, December 6.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard to deploy 25,000 personnel for holiday rush

Coast Guard to deploy 25,000 personnel for holiday rush

6 hours ago
All coast guard districts, stations, and sub-stations in the country will be on heightened alert from December 15 to January...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF, Japan air force troops begin unit-to-unit activities

PAF, Japan air force troops begin unit-to-unit activities

4 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force is now conducting unit-to-unit activities with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force in Clark Air Base,...
Headlines
fbtw
In the Philippines, raising a child with a disability is 80% more expensive &mdash; study

In the Philippines, raising a child with a disability is 80% more expensive — study

9 hours ago
“The DSWD has been intervening, has been helping families with children with disabilities, however, we have to do some...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Metro Manila rising but &lsquo;manageable&rsquo;
play

Hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Metro Manila rising but ‘manageable’

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The number of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Metro Manila is increasing but it remains manageable, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends OFW deployment to India following noncompliance

Philippines suspends OFW deployment to India following noncompliance

4 hours ago
According to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Officer-in-Charge Bernard Olalia, the Philippine Embassy in New...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: What is the proposed &ldquo;Maharlika Wealth Fund"?
play

WATCH: What is the proposed “Maharlika Wealth Fund"?

By Martin Ramos | 7 hours ago
One of which is the proposed creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund called the “Maharlika Wealth Fund&rd...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas price lower by P1.95, diesel by P1.90

Gas price lower by P1.95, diesel by P1.90

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Pump prices are going down today, with diesel and gasoline being slashed by nearly P2 per liter.
Headlines
fbtw
Smuggled white onions to undergo phytosanitary inspection for Kadiwa

Smuggled white onions to undergo phytosanitary inspection for Kadiwa

By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
The smuggled white onions seized by the government will undergo phytosanitary inspection for possible sale in Kadiwa centers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with