DA mulls holding off on salmon, pompano ban

Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 2:44pm
DA mulls holding off on salmon, pompano ban
Salmon and pampano are laid out in a market stall during an inspection by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.
Release / Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture is considering holding off on banning the sale of imported fish like salmon and pompano in wet markets after considerable backlash from lawmakers on the restriction that was first set in policy in 1999 but was only implemented recently.

Agriculture deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez said Thursday that while nothing is set in stone yet, they are “considering” imposing a moratorium on the imported fish ban.

“We don’t have a confirmation yet, but we are considering,” Estoperez told reporters.

He said they will also be revisiting the order that originally imposed the ban.

“Maybe this is not suitable for us now. We have to amend or we have to improve whatever is needed here,” he said.

Fisheries Administrative Order No. 195 only allows big companies, hotels and restaurants to sell fish like salmon and pampano — a policy that is aimed at helping local fishermen to sell their products to the market.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources previously gave vendors only until December 3 to sell imported pompano and salmon, after which it will confiscate these fish. — Xave Gregorio

