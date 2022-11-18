^

Headlines

DOJ to study possible charges over unauthorized excavation in Bilibid

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 12:20pm
DOJ to study possible charges over unauthorized excavation in Bilibid
This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday that his department will be studying possible charges in connection with the excavation discovered at the New Bilibid Prison, which began under the watch of suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag.

Asked on DZBB if it is possible that someone might face charges over the unauthorized excavation — which Bantag said was for a diving pool — Remulla said it is possible.

In a previous DZBB interview, Bantag said the excavation was part of a development through a joint venture with Agua Tierra Mina Oro Development Corp. (Atom) — a deal that former Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and acting BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. said they are clueless about.

Bantag said Atom will turn Bilibid into a business center in exchange for a donation of a 200-hectare land in General Tinio, Nueva Ecija where the national penitentiary will transfer.

He said the earnings of the business center that will be built on Bilibid will be split 35%-65% between the BuCor and Atom.

But Remulla said this is not a valid deal as it did not have the approval of Guevarra, who was justice secretary at the time when the joint venture was first proposed in 2020, and also of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I thought it was rubbish. It’s a piece of paper that belongs nowhere,” Remulla said. “If they wanted to make a proposal, it should have been to the process given by our law.”

Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano told reporters that they found a memorandum from Guevarra addressed to Duterte advising him that the joint venture entered into by Bantag and Atom was “void ab initio” or invalid from the start.

“There is no joint venture agreement to speak of because it requires the consent and approval of the president beforehand,” Clavano said. 

Guevarra said in a text message that he was made aware of the joint venture between BuCor and Atom only after it was signed. He said he advised Bantag to hold off further action until the DOJ finished its review of the transaction.

"Eventually my office found that the unsolicited proposal  failed to comply with certain legal requirements, and we informed the office of the executive secretary accordingly," Guevarra said.

"Since then, we have not heard about this project. it might have been discontinued," he added. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

Related video: 

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GERALD BANTAG

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines corrects course to meet global seafarer training standards

Philippines corrects course to meet global seafarer training standards

17 hours ago
This is crucial to the Philippines’ being listed under the "white list" of countries with seafarer employability as...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar, Tulfo in heated exchange over land conversion

Villar, Tulfo in heated exchange over land conversion

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Senators Raffy Tulfo and Cynthia Villar had a verbal exchange during the national budget deliberation late Wednesday night...
Headlines
fbtw

Rotary Club Manila row reaches Rotary International

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
The row and power play within the Rotary Club of Manila has caught the attention of Rotary International.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Holiday economics not good for workers&rsquo;

‘Holiday economics not good for workers’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
A labor coalition said yesterday that the government’s revival of holiday economics will not benefit workers because...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

2 days ago
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines seeks redefinition of climate finance for developing countries

Philippines seeks redefinition of climate finance for developing countries

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines calls for the inclusion of needs and priorities of developing countries in the definition of “climate...
Headlines
fbtw
UP MassCom to host Glory Awards, homecoming

UP MassCom to host Glory Awards, homecoming

14 hours ago
Four outstanding alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication will receive the 2022 Glory ...
Headlines
fbtw
Raps filed vs 33 traders over agricultural smuggling

Raps filed vs 33 traders over agricultural smuggling

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has filed criminal cases against 33 traders allegedly involved in the smuggling of P350 million worth...
Headlines
fbtw
HEIs can seek approval for full distance learning continuity

HEIs can seek approval for full distance learning continuity

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Colleges and universities will still be allowed to implement full distance learning modalities provided they secure prior...
Headlines
fbtw
HCWs protest low budget of public hospitals

HCWs protest low budget of public hospitals

By Rhodina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Several health care workers from different public hospitals held a protest yesterday at the Senate building in Pasay City,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with