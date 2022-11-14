^

Headlines

Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 4:13pm
Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea
China still refuses to honor The Hague’s ruling as “final” and “indisputable” as Beijing warned that it would respond to attempts to implement the ruling on the South China Sea arbitration.
CSIS AMTI via DigitalGlobe, File

MANILA, Philippines — Compliance with international law is foundation to resolving the existing South China Sea tensions, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said as he called for a code of conduct to diffuse the risk of conflict in the area. 

In an interview with reporters before leaving Cambodia on Sunday, Marcos said that the collective stand of ASEAN leaders on South China Sea tensions was that member states should follow the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and international law.

At the ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia which wrapped up Sunday — the first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began — Southeast Asian leaders committed to promoting maritime cooperation based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or the UNCLOS.

"Now on the South China Sea. Everybody, including the Chinese, says we follow UNCLOS and international law. So at least that position of ASEAN is clear," Marcos said. "Nothing new actually has happened in terms of the code of conduct. We all just restated over and over again: We really need to have a code of conduct."

The Philippines and other claimants to the South China Sea have long been pushing for a code of conduct in the disputed waters aimed at reducing the risk of conflict over the strategic waterway.

But the President was also careful to say: "We are still following the One China Policy but we just want to [have] peace."

The One-China principle is the position held by the People's Republic of China that there is only one legal and sovereign state under the name China, with the PRC serving as the sole legitimate government of that China, which supposedly includes Taiwan.

Marcos added that most leaders at the summit in Cambodia also expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar. 

"That was a little contentious. Because there are countries, they say, as long as we remove Myanmar from ASEAN. Or as long as we don't invite them at all," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

Beyond geopolitical tensions, the leaders also mostly touched on pandemic recovery and preparedness for infectious diseases moving forward, Marcos said.

"We talk always about recovering from the pandemic economy. We talked about preparing for the next pandemic. What do we about the scarcity of, let’s say...the prices of food, of fertilizer, energy," the president said. 

Marcos also told reporters that he accepted a number of invitations for state visits early next year, including those from the leaders of Vietnam, Brunei, and Thailand.

Earlier, the chief executive also accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation for a state visit in early January next year. — with reports from The STAR/Helen Flores

ASEAN

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diesel prices down; gasoline up

Diesel prices down; gasoline up

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Prices of diesel are expected to extend its series of rollbacks this week, while those of gasoline could rise for a second...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill to penalize &lsquo;runaway parents,&rsquo; especially irresponsible dads

House bill to penalize ‘runaway parents,’ especially irresponsible dads

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Runaway parents – particularly irresponsible fathers – who intentionally and repeatedly refuse to provide financial...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs DOE&rsquo;s offshore wind energy exploration

Marcos OKs DOE’s offshore wind energy exploration

By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
President Marcos has approved the Department of Energy proposal to explore and develop the Philippines’ offshore wind...
Headlines
fbtw
Abolition&nbsp;of DBM&rsquo;s graft-ridden&nbsp;Procurement&nbsp;Service pushed

Abolition of DBM’s graft-ridden Procurement Service pushed

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management needs to be “abolished” to save on government...
Headlines
fbtw
IRR signed for marginalized power consumers&rsquo; subsidy

IRR signed for marginalized power consumers’ subsidy

By Danessa Rivera | 6 days ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy and Department of Social Welfare and Development have signed the implementing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We need to accept that some members in the community, they don't have that much trust in the PNP [but] we must consider the...
Headlines
fbtw
How cancer patients, survivors can access assistance fund

How cancer patients, survivors can access assistance fund

1 hour ago
The cancer assistance fund will cover outpatient and inpatient services, including but not limited to diagnostics, therapeutic...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

5 hours ago
ASEAN leaders and the United States committed to promote maritime cooperation based on the universally recognized principles...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Arbitral award, UNCLOS key in harnessing Philippines marine resources&rsquo;

‘Arbitral award, UNCLOS key in harnessing Philippines marine resources’

By Pia Lee Brago | 16 hours ago
A retired Supreme Court associate justice has cited the importance of the arbitral award and the United Nations Convention...
Headlines
fbtw
Brunei to continue support for Mindanao peace process

Brunei to continue support for Mindanao peace process

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Dultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has vowed continued support for the Philippine government’s peace efforts in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with