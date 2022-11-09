^

Headlines

PhilSA: Debris recovered off Palawan and Mindoro likely from Chinese rocket

Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 5:41pm
This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows metal debris that fishermen spotted and retrieved off Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro on November 6, 2022.
This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows metal debris that fishermen spotted and retrieved off Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro on November 6, 2022.
Philippine Coast Guard Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Debris retrieved in waters off Palawan and off Occidental Mindoro may have come from a Long March 5B rocket that China launched in late October, the Philippine Space Agency said Wednesday as it repeated a call for accountability for objects launched into space.

PhilSA in August said "spacefaring nations must abide by the protocols and mechanisms enshrined in the UN Outer Space Treaty, encourage close coordination, and timely resolution of issues such as space debris mitigation." It said this would help minimize the risks that falling debris would pose.

The agency said that the National Coast Watch Center had confirmed that debris was found and retrieved in waters off Busuanga, Palawan.

In a post on Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard also said it received a report on Monday that local fishermen of Calintaan town in Occidental Mindoro found metallic debris the day before and had towed it to shore. Coast guard and police personnel verified the retrieval of a "white painted, curve shaped, and more or less six-meter-long metallic debris" that the PCG said Wednesday had yet to be identified.

"Based on the proximity from the drop zone and the visual perusal of photos released by Palawan authorities to the public on 08 November, there is a high likelihood that the debris found in Busuanga was part of the rocket fairing of Long March 5B," PhilSA said.

"In addition, it is highly likely that the pieces of debris reportedly found off the waters of Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro on 07 and 08 November were also part of the said rocket component."

The government will take custody of the debris, PhilSA also said as it warned the public against retrieving floating debris themselves. 

"PhilSA would like to reiterate its sustained efforts to promote and encourage accountability among nations for objects launched into space," it said, adding the Department of Foreign Affairs already has its submissions for the ratification of agreements related to the registration of and liability on space debris.

The 1974 Registration Convention requires signatories to log space objects it has launched into a registry while the 1971 Liability Convention holds launching nations liable for damage that its space objects cause on Earth or to aircraft.

"These conventions promote accountability among nations for objects launched to space," the agency said in August, adding the treaties would be brought to the Palace for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s consideration.

CHINESE SPACECRAFT

LONG MARCH

PHILIPPINE SPACE AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAF&rsquo;s new defense assets vital in protecting Philippines &ndash; Marcos

PAF’s new defense assets vital in protecting Philippines – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos emphasized yesterday the importance of modernizing the military, saying the country’s armed forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla sees no bigger brains than Bantag behind Percy Lapid slay
play

Remulla sees no bigger brains than Bantag behind Percy Lapid slay

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dismissed speculation that there may be a bigger mastermind behind the fatal ambush...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams

Supreme Court: 9,281 to take 2022 Bar exams

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A total of 9,821 candidates are set to take the four-day 2022 Bar exams set to start on November 9.
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri lashes out vs 'chilling effect,' urges media to help 'beautify' Philippines' image

Zubiri lashes out vs 'chilling effect,' urges media to help 'beautify' Philippines' image

1 day ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri appealed to members of the media to help beautify the image of the Philippines after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator files bill declaring May 16 Education Support Personnel Day

Senator files bill declaring May 16 Education Support Personnel Day

9 hours ago
"Since we recognize the contribution of our Education Support Personnel to the education sector and to national development,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

UP, Ateneo, La Salle slip in ranking of top Asian universities; UST up 2 spots

1 hour ago
UP remained the country’s top university, according to higher education analyst QS. The state-run university, however,...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla wants Senate probe into Teduray &lsquo;forced relocation&rsquo; to landslide prone site

Padilla wants Senate probe into Teduray ‘forced relocation’ to landslide prone site

1 hour ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla is pushing for a Senate investigation into the alleged “forced relocation” of the Teduray...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap &mdash; Remulla

Bantag anger at Lapid's house visit bolsters murder rap — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday that investigators learned that Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
As it currently stands, though, heterosexuality also already falls under the umbrella of SOGIE, which stands for Sexual...
Headlines
fbtw
Australian sentenced to 129 years in Philippine child sex abuse case: prosecutor

Australian sentenced to 129 years in Philippine child sex abuse case: prosecutor

5 hours ago
An Australian man has been sentenced to 129 years in a Philippine jail as part of a child sexual abuse case involving victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with