Senator files bill declaring May 16 Education Support Personnel Day

Philstar.com
November 9, 2022 | 9:45am
Senator files bill declaring May 16 Education Support Personnel Day
High school students wait for their time in front Marikina High School in Marikina on November 2, 2022.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Lito Lapid has filed a bill that seeks to recognize the contribution of education support personnel and the whole education sector by declaring every 16th of May as World Education Support Personnel day.

In a statement sent to reporters Wednesday morning, the senator said the bill was also in response to the global call to declare that day World Education Support Personnel Day to recognize the rights of education support personnel, their work and their contribution to quality education.

Under Senate Bill No. 1472, every 16th day of May is hereby declared a special working holiday in observance of National Education Support Personnel Day.

"Since we recognize the contribution of our Education Support Personnel to the education sector and to national development, now, more than ever, the government must show its appreciation to them by dedicating a day to recognize and promote their right," Lapid said in Filipino. 

“Education Support Personnel play a huge role in ensuring that our students receive a high-quality education. Our countrymen who work as ESP are also responsible for ensuring the proper service provided by schools and institutions to create a safe and positive learning environment. With the size and weight of responsibility held by ESPs, they should only be recognized through various activities that will be done in the celebration of National Education Support Personnel Day."

Education Support Personnel refers to education employees working in a broad range of roles and careers across all levels of education in both public and private education institutions, including but are not limited to the following categories of professionals:

  • administration and clerical;
  • career guidance and/or counselling;
  • librarian and document management;
  • maintenance and/or skilled trade;
  • food and nutrition;
  • health and welfare;
  • tutoring and/or teaching and learning assistance;
  • security;
  • technology and/or communications support;
  • transport; and
  • specialists support.

Education International, a global union of teachers and other education employees representing 32 million teachers and ESP in 178 countries adopted this definition of education support personnel as education employees in its 8th World Congress meeting in 2019. 

The measure designates the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education as the lead agencies in the preparation and implementation of the annual program of activities for the observance of the National Education Support Personnel Day.

According to the Department of Education, some 97.5% of public schools have since returned to full face-to-face classes after on-site classes were suspended for years due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Earlier in September, Lapid also filed Senate Bill No. 1231 banning junk food and sugary drinks from primary and secondary schools and replacing them with programs offering health food and beverages.

"Education Support Personnels improve institutions, communities, and schools across the nation. They are essential members of the educational system and have a significant impact on students' lives both inside and outside of the classroom. Our students are kept secure, healthy, and prepared to study every day because of them," the senator also wrote in his explanatory note. 

