Lapid wants healthy food program to replace chips, sugary drinks in schools

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 12:59pm
Lapid wants healthy food program to replace chips, sugary drinks in schools
This October 2017 file photo shows children at a feeding activity of DepEd-ARMM in Marawi City.
The STAR / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Lito Lapid wants junk food and sugary drinks banned from primary and secondary schools and replaced with programs offering health food and beverages.

Senate Bill No. 1231, or the Healthy Food and Beverage in Public Schools Act, presents these measures as a solution to the problems of child obesity and malnutrition among Filipinos, which lead to the deaths of 95 Filipino children each day per the findings of a 2014 UNICEF Philippines report cited by the senator. 

In his explanatory note, the senator argued that healthy eating plays an important role in learning and cognitive development. He said studies have shown that children malnourished children struggle in school and get lower test scores, which could lead them to drop out entirely.

"If we ensure that students have sufficient access to foods with high nutritional value, we can ensure that we can increase not only the health level of students, but also their performance in school," he said.

RELATED: 370 million children missed meals due to school closures – UN report

According to the Philippine Nutrition Council, some 40 percent adult Filipinos are obese, and consumption of junk food is largely to blame.

Under the proposal, owners or operators of any canteen or establishment found to be selling junk food within the prescribed premises of any public or private school faces a stiff penalty of either up to P100,000 or six to twelve months imprisonment.

Should the proposed measure pass, a Healthy Food and Beverage Program will be established that aims to prohibit the "sale, distribution, and promotion of junk food and sugary drinks inside and 100 meters from the perimeter of all public educational institutions."

"This program that we are promoting not only aims to reduce the cases of obesity and malnutrition in our country and improve the health and well-being of our students, it also aims to develop good habits or habits that they can bring to their aging," Lapid added.

RELATED: Beyond business, are alt-proteins better for the planet and people?

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
13 hours ago
The group of businessman Antonio Cojuangco was ordered to cease and desist by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., based...
Headlines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines should proceed to explore and develop the oil and gas in the West Philippine Sea, similar to the action of...
Headlines
20 hours ago
Is President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. going to weigh in on whether Filipinos should still be required to wear face...
Headlines
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has issued a cease-and-desist order against the ongoing demolition of the...
Headlines
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
As the Philippines stares at a debt close to P13 trillion, militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) is calling on...
Headlines
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Weather in Northern Luzon is expected to improve in the next three days after Typhoon Henry (international name Hinnamnor)...
Headlines
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
As Filipinos continue learning to live with the COVID-19 virus, encouraging more booster vaccinations is challenging, according...
Headlines
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Fuel costs may have peaked and more monthly price rollbacks are likely as an economist member of Congress observed that the...
Headlines
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture should speed up the release of almost P9 billion in government subsidies for rice farmers, who...
Headlines
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos' first official function overseas turned out to be a reenactment of his typical campaign sorties during...
Headlines
fbtw
