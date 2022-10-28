More areas under wind signals as 'Paeng' seen to affect Undas preps

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in the country were placed under wind signals as Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) accelerated over the Philippine Sea Friday morning, state weather forecasters said.

Paeng, the country’s 16th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth in October, is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds as millions of Filipinos prepare to honor the dead on All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

The cyclone was last spotted 220 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City in Eastern Samar or 305 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 km an hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 km an hour. It was heading west at 25 kph.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: Tropical storm Paeng

Weather forecasters raised wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 62 kph and 88 kph expected in at least 24 hours)

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Central and southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

Marinduque

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northeastern portion of Leyte (Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo)

Biliran

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 39 kph and 61 kph expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains within 36 hours)

Metro Manila

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Southeastern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, La Paz)

Central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera)

Southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler)

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Calamian Islands

Rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Badian, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota City, La Castellana, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan)

Northern portion of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan)

Guimaras

Aklan

Northern and central portions of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Bugasong, Valderrama, Patnongon, San Remigio, Caluya Islands), Capiz

Northern and central portions of Iloilo (Calinog, New Lucena, Maasin, Estancia, Batad, Oton, Concepcion, Pavia, Duelas, Balasan, Barotac Nuevo, Ajuy, Iloilo City, Anilao, San Dionisio, San Miguel, Mina, Santa Barbara, Barotac Viejo, Leganes, Carles, Dingle, Zarraga, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Alimodian, Dumangas, San Rafael, San Enrique, Badiangan, Banate, City of Passi, Pototan, Lambunao, Lemery, Sara, Janiuay, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago)

What to expect

According to PAGASA, winds may reach gale-force strength during the passage of Paeng in any of the areas where TCWS No. 2 is hoisted. Strong winds may be experienced in any of the areas where TCWS No. 1 is raised.

“Per latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 3 in anticipation of storm-force conditions associated with Paeng,” the agency said.

The tropical storm will dump heavy to intense with at times torrential rains to Bicol region and Eastern Visayas until early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Quezon, MIMAROPA, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Northern Mindanao and the rest of Visayas.

These conditions may trigger flooding and rain-induced landslides.

PAGASA also said there is “minimal to moderate risk” of storm surge of up to 2 meters in height which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the eastern portion of Aurora, the eastern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, and the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur.

Paeng is expected to make a landfall in Catanduanes by early Saturday morning. Then, it will traverse the northern portion of Camarines Sur and the eastern portion of Camarines Norte.

By Sunday, the storm’s center may make another landfall in the east coast of Quezon (including Polillo Islands) or Aurora.

Paeng is forecast to intensify further while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category within 24 hours.

“Due to a landfall scenario over Bicol region, it is less likely to reach typhoon category and there is an increasing likelihood that Paeng may remain a severe tropical storm,” PAGASA said.

Paeng’s track