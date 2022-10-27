Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Samar island due to Tropical Depression Paeng.

Paeng was last seen 660 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kilometer an hour.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km an hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA placed the following areas under TCWS No. 1:

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad, City of Borongan)

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Pambujan, Catubig, Las Navas)

Strong winds may be experienced in these areas.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, Wind Signal No. 4 is the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted “in anticipation of typhoon-force conditions associated with Paeng.”

In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeast monsoon will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Quezon, Bicol region, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Residents of Bicol region and Eastern Visayas may experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains on early Friday morning until evening.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over MIMAROPA, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA also said that the shear line and the trough of Paeng will bring heavy rains to Visayas, most of Southern Luzon and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

Weather forecasters issued a marine gale warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

The combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression is forecast to make landfall on Sunday “within any of the coastal areas along the eastern portions of Central Luzon or mainland Cagayan Valley.”

“Considering recent shifts in the forecast track, a possible southward shift in the possible area of landfall (i.e., towards the eastern portions of Central or Southern Luzon) is not ruled out at this time,” it added.

Paeng may further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category within 24 hours. It may become a typhoon by Saturday. Rapid intensification in the next 72 hours is not ruled out.

Paeng’s track