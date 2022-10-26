^

Headlines

Philippines jumps to 97 on Rule of Law index as region backslides

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 3:03pm
Philippines jumps to 97 on Rule of Law index as region backslides
This file photo shows Persons Deprived of Liberty under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology custody.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its standing on the rule of law index has improve dfive ranks to 97 from 102, going against the trend where the rule of law declined in 61% or 85 out of the 140 countries. 

The World Justice Project (WJP) on Wednesday released its 2022 Rule of Law index, which noted the Philippines’ improvement in "order and security." 

Manila also ranked 13th out of the 15 countries in East Asia and the Pacific, where researchers noted the rule of law has either been "stagnant or backsliding" alongside issues like the transition of leaders and corruption in government.

The WJP surveyed 154,000 households as well as over 3,600 legal practitioners and legal experts from February to June this year to measure the rule of law in their respective countries according to factors like check and balance systems within government systems.

This is how the Philippines ranked in each factor:

Income rank refers to the 38 countries identified by the WJP as "lower-middle income," where the Philippines ranked 16th out of 38. Countries included in the list are Algeria, Cambodia, Haiti, Iran, Kenya, Morocco, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Rule of law ‘recession’

The WJP also noted the rule of law has declined globally for the fifth straight year with 61% of the 140 countries seeing their index scores decrease. They said “Civil Justice” scores went down because of “continued delays, weak enforcement, and discrimination in the justice system.”

Meanwhile, “fundamental rights” scores of two-thirds of countries also dwindled, as countries were found to be less effective in promoting equal treatment.

“Constraints on government powers,” which also takes into account the involvement of judiciary, legislature, and media, also waned in 58% of the surveyed countries. 

“Authoritarian trends that predate the pandemic continue to erode the rule of law. Checks on executive power are weakening and respect for human rights is falling,” WJP Executive Director Elizabeth Andersen said, adding that around 4.4 billion individuals reside in countries where rule of law is weaker.

READ: Pandemic locks detainees' families out of prisons

'Alarming trends'

Meanwhile, the WJP also raised "alarming trends" in promoting fundamental rights of individuals around the world after the core freedoms declined from 2015 to 2021.

This includes the unfair treatment of political dissidents and the media, who the group noted have been the receiving end of "unreasonable searches, detentions, or threats, and abusive treatments." WJP said at least 66% of the countries they surveyed have logged declining scores for its subfactor called "right to life and security" since 2015.

RELATED: GMA journalist says plainclothes cop visited home to check for ‘threats’ | PNP urges journalists: Reach out if you feel unsafe

Meanwhile, 81% of surveyed countries also measured lower scores in "freedom of opinion and expression" and 85% saw a downturn in their "freedom of assembly and association" scores.

RELATED: Karapatan: Red-tagging is a threat, not simple freedom of expression

Back home, safety and protection of Filipino journalists are again under scrutiny following the death of broadcaster and staunch government critic Percy Lapid. While police have made efforts to check up on the welfare of journalists in the country, unannounced police visits have raised concerns on security and the right to privacy

There have also been concerns on how the state treats freedom of expression, particularly how police would treat protesters and how some cities would bar rallies and assemblies.

READ: Up to local government, not cops, to allow SONA protests or not

RULE OF LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Paeng enters, seen developing into typhoon

Paeng enters, seen developing into typhoon

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area that is expected to develop into a typhoon in the next few days has entered the Philippine area of r...
Headlines
fbtw
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines
play

Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines

8 hours ago
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, sending panicked...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reappoints Santiago as PPA general manager

Marcos reappoints Santiago as PPA general manager

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has reappointed Jay Santiago as general manager of the Philippine Ports Authority, tasking him to automate...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: At least 6 persons of interest in Lapid slay under custody of authorities

Remulla: At least 6 persons of interest in Lapid slay under custody of authorities

6 hours ago
“At least six” persons of interest in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid are now under the custody of authorities,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines set to loosen travel restrictions to boost tourism

Philippines set to loosen travel restrictions to boost tourism

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Even as the threat of more contagious and vaccine-evasive variants of the coronavirus hangs over the country, the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Hontiveros bares threats vs Percy Lapid's family, calls for government protection

Hontiveros bares threats vs Percy Lapid's family, calls for government protection

2 hours ago
Based on an audio recording, the caller was asking the Mabasas for money in exchange for the names of those involved in Percy...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to WHO: Primary healthcare on top of gov't agenda

Marcos to WHO: Primary healthcare on top of gov't agenda

5 hours ago
"I don't think we will need different tools than we have now. It's a matter of immediately detecting and using tools to stop...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 26 after northern Philippine quake

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 26 after northern Philippine quake

7 hours ago
Here’s a running list of class suspensions for Wednesday, October 26.
Headlines
fbtw
LTO to motorists: Brace for Undas traffic

LTO to motorists: Brace for Undas traffic

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Expect longer traffic queues and more people on the road as Filipinos gear up to commemorate the traditional Undas after two...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to develop into cyclone

LPA to develop into cyclone

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The trough of a low-pressure area east of the Visayas is bringing rains in some parts of the country, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with