Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid killing surrenders

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities presented Tuesday to the press the alleged gunman in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid a day after he supposedly surrendered to police.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joel Estorial who resides in Quezon City. Abalos said Estorial voluntarily surrendered and executed an extrajudicial affidavit with the help of a lawyer.

Speaking to the press, Estorial said he surrendered to police out of fear and guilt. This was after authorities published images from CCTV footage showing the face of what they said was Lapid’s shooter.

“May tumulong po sa akin, isang tao na may kilala po siyang pulis. Doon po ako dinala. Pina-surrender po ako doon,” Estorial said.

(Someone who knew a police officer helped me. That’s where I was brought to. I was made to surrender there.)

Abalos said Estorial is not a fall guy as his gun and slugs found at the crime scene matched, along with a ripped up shirt he was supposedly seen wearing in CCTV footage.

“Hindi niya lang inamin, because the gun itself would match the slug. Nag-match iyong ballistics. Number two, iyong mga damit na pinagpunit-punit niya. Number three, ‘yan po ang nasa CCTV,” Abalos said.

(He did not just admit to it because the gun itself would match the slug. The ballistics matched. Number two, the clothing that he ripped up. Number three, that’s what’s in the CCTV.)

Estorial identified three other men who are also supposedly behind the killing of Lapid, which he said was ordered from inside the New Bilibid Prison. These are siblings Edmon Dimaculangan and Israel Dimaculangan and a man only known as Orly or Orlando, who was the one giving them orders.

“Kung sino po ang matapat kay Percy po, siya po ang babaril. Eh nagkataon po natapat sa akin. Ang sabi naman po, ‘pag hindi ko binaril, ako naman po ang papatayin. Kaya po binaril ko na si Percy,” Estorial said.

(Whoever comes adjacent to Percy, he’ll be the one to shoot. It just so happens I came close to him. He told us that if I don’t shoot, I will be killed. That’s why I shot Percy.)

Estorial said their group of six were paid P550,000 to kill Lapid, which they split up. The alleged gunman said he got P140,000 which he deposited in a BDO bank account.

Abalos appealed to the Dimaculangan brothers to also turn themselves over to authorities.

“Kayong magkapatid, ako’y nanawagan na rin. Sumuko na ang gunman. Mas mabuting sumuko na rin kayo dahil talagang naramdaman niya mismo na delikado ang buhay niya at kung ano na rin ang mangyari sa inyo,” Abalos said.

(I appeal to you brothers. The gunman has surrendered. It’s better if you surrender as well because he truly feels that his life is in danger and that things may happen to you.)

Estorial, meanwhile, asked for forgiveness from the family of Lapid.

“Pasensiya na po kayo. Hindi ko naman po kagustuhan iyon. (Please forgive me. I did not want this),” Estorial said.