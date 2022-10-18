^

Headlines

Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid killing surrenders

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities presented Tuesday to the press the alleged gunman in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid a day after he supposedly surrendered to police.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joel Estorial who resides in Quezon City. Abalos said Estorial voluntarily surrendered and executed an extrajudicial affidavit with the help of a lawyer.

Speaking to the press, Estorial said he surrendered to police out of fear and guilt. This was after authorities published images from CCTV footage showing the face of what they said was Lapid’s shooter.

“May tumulong po sa akin, isang tao na may kilala po siyang pulis. Doon po ako dinala. Pina-surrender po ako doon,” Estorial said.

(Someone who knew a police officer helped me. That’s where I was brought to. I was made to surrender there.)

Abalos said Estorial is not a fall guy as his gun and slugs found at the crime scene matched, along with a ripped up shirt he was supposedly seen wearing in CCTV footage.

“Hindi niya lang inamin, because the gun itself would match the slug. Nag-match iyong ballistics. Number two, iyong mga damit na pinagpunit-punit niya. Number three, ‘yan po ang nasa CCTV,” Abalos said.

(He did not just admit to it because the gun itself would match the slug. The ballistics matched. Number two, the clothing that he ripped up. Number three, that’s what’s in the CCTV.)

Estorial identified three other men who are also supposedly behind the killing of Lapid, which he said was ordered from inside the New Bilibid Prison. These are siblings Edmon Dimaculangan and Israel Dimaculangan and a man only known as Orly or Orlando, who was the one giving them orders.

“Kung sino po ang matapat kay Percy po, siya po ang babaril. Eh nagkataon po natapat sa akin. Ang sabi naman po, ‘pag hindi ko binaril, ako naman po ang papatayin. Kaya po binaril ko na si Percy,” Estorial said.

(Whoever comes adjacent to Percy, he’ll be the one to shoot. It just so happens I came close to him. He told us that if I don’t shoot, I will be killed. That’s why I shot Percy.)

Estorial said their group of six were paid P550,000 to kill Lapid, which they split up. The alleged gunman said he got P140,000 which he deposited in a BDO bank account.

Abalos appealed to the Dimaculangan brothers to also turn themselves over to authorities.

“Kayong magkapatid, ako’y nanawagan na rin. Sumuko na ang gunman. Mas mabuting sumuko na rin kayo dahil talagang naramdaman niya mismo na delikado ang buhay niya at kung ano na rin ang mangyari sa inyo,” Abalos said.

(I appeal to you brothers. The gunman has surrendered. It’s better if you surrender as well because he truly feels that his life is in danger and that things may happen to you.)

Estorial, meanwhile, asked for forgiveness from the family of Lapid.

“Pasensiya na po kayo. Hindi ko naman po kagustuhan iyon. (Please forgive me. I did not want this),” Estorial said.

PERCY LAPID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ang hails fallen Bulacan rescuers; provides financial, livelihood assistance

Ang hails fallen Bulacan rescuers; provides financial, livelihood assistance

11 hours ago
San Miguel Corporation president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang yesterday paid tribute to five rescue personnel who...
Headlines
fbtw
For 2nd straight year, Quezon City is Philippine&rsquo;s richest LGU

For 2nd straight year, Quezon City is Philippine’s richest LGU

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Quezon City government, under Mayor Joy Belmonte, has retained the distinction as the country’s richest local government...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to junk 'mother tongue' subject, but not as medium of instruction

DepEd to junk 'mother tongue' subject, but not as medium of instruction

18 hours ago
Education Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III bared this plan at the Senate's basic education committee hearing Monday...
Headlines
fbtw
US ambassador sees more high level visits to Philippines soon

US ambassador sees more high level visits to Philippines soon

15 hours ago
Ambassador Carlson said the US is also looking to further develop its relations with Manila through areas such as trade and...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate suspends Comelec budget hearing after poll body fails to provide documents

Senate suspends Comelec budget hearing after poll body fails to provide documents

21 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Finance has suspended the Commission on Election’s budget hearing after the poll body failed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines joins ASEAN-EU pact on air transport

Philippines joins ASEAN-EU pact on air transport

16 hours ago
The agreement allows ASEAN or EU-based airlines to operate broader passenger and cargo services within the regions.
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan lawmakers seek probe into PNP&rsquo;s journalist house visits

Makabayan lawmakers seek probe into PNP’s journalist house visits

20 hours ago
Lawmakers at the House of Representatives are seeking to conduct an investigation on the unnannounceed police visits to the...
Headlines
fbtw

DepEd: Private schools can hold hybrid and remote classes past November 2

21 hours ago
The national government said that public schools "shall have transitioned to 5 days [of] in-person classes" also starting November 2, per an earlier DepEd order dated October 17.
Headlines
fbtw
NCRPO: Plainclothes officers meant to be discreet for journalists

NCRPO: Plainclothes officers meant to be discreet for journalists

By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"May instances na some media personalities want to cover their identity o gusto nila maging discreet. Kung naka uniform naman,...
Headlines
fbtw
Law postponing Barangay, SK polls questioned before Supreme Court

Law postponing Barangay, SK polls questioned before Supreme Court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Veteran elections lawyer Romulo Macalintal has filed challenged the constitutionality of the law postponing the December 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with