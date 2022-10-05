^

Headlines

Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 12:40pm
Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees
File photos show Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.
OPS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Three resignations from the Marcos administration in its first 100 days should prompt better vetting of potential appointees to government posts, Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) said Wednesday.

Lagman, recently elected president of the minority Liberal Party, said that while appointments to the Cabinet are the chief executive's prerogative, he must be "discerning and cautious in the exercise" of that power. 

"When Cabinet secretaries so early in their tenure vacate their posts, either voluntarily or forcibly, then the vetting process on their appointments is grossly wanting," he said in a statement sent to reporters. "Public funds must not be wasted on the emoluments of undeserving functionaries."

Appointees to the Cabinet have to go through confirmation hearings by the congressional Commission on Appointments.

The Palace on Tuesday announced that Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Commission on Audit chairman Jose Calida have resigned for health reasons. Their departure from government follows that of lawyer Vic Rodriguez, who resigned as executive secretary late last month.

He said then that he would serve as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s chief of staff, a position that his replacement — former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin — said has not been created. 

Rodriguez confirmed his exit from the Marcos administration on Wednesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. He also said he has been silent on issues linked to his former role because "all communications that have transpired between the president and myself are absolutely privileged, something which I shall continue to honor in full recognition of and respect to both the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Secretary."

Lagman said that the performance of appointees also reflect on Marcos. 

“The qualification, character, and integrity of presidential appointees reflect on the wisdom or caprice of the appointing authority. While partisan credential influences appointments, it must not be ascendant to talent, merit, and experience,” he also said.

EDCEL LAGMAN

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

VIC RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Percy Lapid &mdash; broadcaster and government critic &mdash; shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid — broadcaster and government critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

1 day ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malaca&ntilde;ang

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Vic Rodriguez are no longer Malacañang officials, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in...
Headlines
fbtw

PBA, more banks served notices over Uy debt

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Garnishment notices were issued yesterday to the Philippine Basketball Association as well as more depositary banks of Phoenix Petroleum in line with the complaint filed for the unpaid debt of the Dennis Uy-owned...
Headlines
fbtw
Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Maria Margarita “Marga” Nograles, officially assumes her role as the new Chief Operating Officer of the marketing...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS releases final satisfaction ratings of Robredo, Sotto

SWS releases final satisfaction ratings of Robredo, Sotto

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena, Geremy Pintolo.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Educators renew call for higher pay on World Teachers' Day

Educators renew call for higher pay on World Teachers' Day

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 minutes ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers urged the authorities to increase the entry pay rate of public school educators to salary...
Headlines
fbtw
Lack of PH human rights resolution 'reflects poorly' on UN states, HRW says

Lack of PH human rights resolution 'reflects poorly' on UN states, HRW says

3 hours ago
“The end to council scrutiny of the Philippines reflects especially poorly on the European and other concerned governments,...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

4 hours ago
In a statement, CHR condemned the killing and stressed that journalists are essential in upholding democracy and demanding...
Headlines
fbtw
Bypassed Cabinet officials sworn in anew

Bypassed Cabinet officials sworn in anew

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Bypassed last week by the Commission on Appointments, 11 Cabinet officials took their oaths yesterday after getting reappointed...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets own probe on extraordinary Lotto result

House sets own probe on extraordinary Lotto result

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives will conduct an inquiry into the controversial lotto draw last Saturday wherein more than 400...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with