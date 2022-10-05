Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees

MANILA, Philippines — Three resignations from the Marcos administration in its first 100 days should prompt better vetting of potential appointees to government posts, Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) said Wednesday.

Lagman, recently elected president of the minority Liberal Party, said that while appointments to the Cabinet are the chief executive's prerogative, he must be "discerning and cautious in the exercise" of that power.

"When Cabinet secretaries so early in their tenure vacate their posts, either voluntarily or forcibly, then the vetting process on their appointments is grossly wanting," he said in a statement sent to reporters. "Public funds must not be wasted on the emoluments of undeserving functionaries."

Appointees to the Cabinet have to go through confirmation hearings by the congressional Commission on Appointments.

The Palace on Tuesday announced that Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Commission on Audit chairman Jose Calida have resigned for health reasons. Their departure from government follows that of lawyer Vic Rodriguez, who resigned as executive secretary late last month.

He said then that he would serve as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s chief of staff, a position that his replacement — former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin — said has not been created.

Rodriguez confirmed his exit from the Marcos administration on Wednesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. He also said he has been silent on issues linked to his former role because "all communications that have transpired between the president and myself are absolutely privileged, something which I shall continue to honor in full recognition of and respect to both the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Secretary."

Lagman said that the performance of appointees also reflect on Marcos.

“The qualification, character, and integrity of presidential appointees reflect on the wisdom or caprice of the appointing authority. While partisan credential influences appointments, it must not be ascendant to talent, merit, and experience,” he also said.