^

Headlines

DOLE to fund P455M in emergency employment in 'Karding'-hit regions

Philstar.com
October 2, 2022 | 3:55pm
DOLE to fund P455M in emergency employment in 'Karding'-hit regions
A family with their belongings arrive at an evacuation centre in Quezon city suburban Manila on September 25, 2022, as Super Typhoon Noru slammed into the Philippines.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor Employment is implementing a P455.6-million emergency employment program for workers in the informal sector and those displaced by Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru).

Under the department’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, the workers will be employed for at least 10 days to 30 days to help with clearing and cleaning related to the rehabilitation of their communities. 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest situational report showed that the typhoon damaged an estimated P304.345-million worth of infrastructure, such as schools, roads, and utility service facilities. 

Meanwhile, the estimated cost of damage to agriculture stood at P3.076 billion.

According to DOLE's statement on Sunday, funds for the TUPAD program were divided — with P365 million allocated to the implementation of the program in Central Luzon and P90.6 million for Calabarzon. 

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said that the department would provide additional TUPAD funds if needed.

DOLE Central Luzon Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said the program is being implemented in collaboration with the local government units in the region with 14,000 workers so far. The regional office also distributed wages to 31,333 beneficiaries across Bulacan, Tarlac, and Bataan. 

Meanwhile, another batch of 29,000 workers will be employed via the regional office’s TUPAD program next week.

“The beneficiaries will not only work for 10 days, but they will also gain carpentry skills. In this way, they will not only construct their own homes but they might also be employed by construction companies,” Panlilio said. 

The DOLE Central Luzon Office will be working with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to school workers on carpentry.

Meanwhile, the DOLE Calabarzon office said the TUPAD program will benefit over 19,800 workers in Polilio Island, Burdeos, and other towns in Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas and Cavite. 

Karding affected over a million individuals and 299,127 families, while the NDRRMC's report showed at least 46,452 remain displaced as of Sunday. The typhoon left 12 dead, while five remain missing.

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

KARDINGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cell phone users who don&rsquo;t register SIM risk deactivation

Cell phone users who don’t register SIM risk deactivation

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
Mobile phone users who fail to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) risk deactivation from their respective telecoms...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima says prosecution 'blocking truth' as it keeps Ragos from testifying anew

De Lima says prosecution 'blocking truth' as it keeps Ragos from testifying anew

1 day ago
“They’re blocking the TRUTH. A gross distortion of DOJ’s mandate,” former Sen. Leila de Lima sai...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DA exec acquitted in fertilizer scam

Ex-DA exec acquitted in fertilizer scam

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted a former regional accountant of the Department of Agriculture of charges filed in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs 2,489 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 2,489 new COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Department of Health recorded 2,489 new COVID-19 infections last Friday, bringing the active cases in the country to...
Headlines
fbtw
Long COVID-19 remains a mystery though theories are emerging

Long COVID-19 remains a mystery though theories are emerging

17 hours ago
Millions of people around the world are believed to suffer from long COVID yet little remains known about the condition though...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PCSO: 433 people betting on winning lotto numbers not unusual

PCSO: 433 people betting on winning lotto numbers not unusual

33 minutes ago
Robles said it was a "natural occurrence" and that many bettors have number combinations that they "take care of", or regularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon

Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon

5 hours ago
Malacañang has yet to comment on the president's activities.
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos to LGUs: Apply innovations in digitalization, infrastructure projects

Bongbong Marcos to LGUs: Apply innovations in digitalization, infrastructure projects

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has called on local chief executives to harness new innovations in infrastructure and digitalization and...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec pushes electoral reforms vs vote buying

Comelec pushes electoral reforms vs vote buying

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is pushing for electoral reforms that could be implemented in future elections and resolve issues...
Headlines
fbtw
PH regions on spotlight at 33rd Philippine Travel Mart

PH regions on spotlight at 33rd Philippine Travel Mart

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
After two years of strict travel restrictions, the in-person edition of Philippine Travel Mart finally returned Friday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with