DOLE to fund P455M in emergency employment in 'Karding'-hit regions

A family with their belongings arrive at an evacuation centre in Quezon city suburban Manila on September 25, 2022, as Super Typhoon Noru slammed into the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor Employment is implementing a P455.6-million emergency employment program for workers in the informal sector and those displaced by Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru).

Under the department’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, the workers will be employed for at least 10 days to 30 days to help with clearing and cleaning related to the rehabilitation of their communities.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest situational report showed that the typhoon damaged an estimated P304.345-million worth of infrastructure, such as schools, roads, and utility service facilities.

Meanwhile, the estimated cost of damage to agriculture stood at P3.076 billion.

According to DOLE's statement on Sunday, funds for the TUPAD program were divided — with P365 million allocated to the implementation of the program in Central Luzon and P90.6 million for Calabarzon.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said that the department would provide additional TUPAD funds if needed.

DOLE Central Luzon Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said the program is being implemented in collaboration with the local government units in the region with 14,000 workers so far. The regional office also distributed wages to 31,333 beneficiaries across Bulacan, Tarlac, and Bataan.

Meanwhile, another batch of 29,000 workers will be employed via the regional office’s TUPAD program next week.

“The beneficiaries will not only work for 10 days, but they will also gain carpentry skills. In this way, they will not only construct their own homes but they might also be employed by construction companies,” Panlilio said.

The DOLE Central Luzon Office will be working with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to school workers on carpentry.

Meanwhile, the DOLE Calabarzon office said the TUPAD program will benefit over 19,800 workers in Polilio Island, Burdeos, and other towns in Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas and Cavite.

Karding affected over a million individuals and 299,127 families, while the NDRRMC's report showed at least 46,452 remain displaced as of Sunday. The typhoon left 12 dead, while five remain missing.