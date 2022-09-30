^

Headlines

Preparations underway for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit — DFA

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 5:24pm
Preparations underway for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salmanâ€™s visit â€” DFA
This handout image provided by the UAE Ministry Of Presidential Affairs, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waving to the president of the United Arab Emirates as he departs from King Abdulaziz International Airport on July 16, 2022, after attending the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is preparing for the upcoming visit of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud this November or before the end of the year.

“We’re working on the dates and we’re working on the deliverables,” Alfonso Ver, assistant secretary at the Middle East and African Affairs Office of the Department of Foreign Affairs, said in a press briefing on Friday.

The Philippines is one of the countries included in Prince Mohammed’s regional tour, noting the crown prince’s “personal interest" in visiting Manila. Ver said the other countries included in the tour are Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud recently concluded his two-day trip to Manila from September 28 to 29. Officials then were already discussing how Prince Mohammed’s tour later this year would pan out.

Prince Mohammed has just been named prime minister earlier this week, formalizing the power he already wielded even if the position is usually held by the king. The 37-year-old is first in line to the throne. 

Ver said the government has been preparing for Prince Mohammed’s tour since May, taking into account the logistics of security and protocol. 

Should his trip push through, he would be the first prime minister to visit Manila under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SAUDI ARABIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Google to provide digital skills training to 39,000

Google to provide digital skills training to 39,000

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Technology company Google will provide scholarships to help thousands of Filipino students and jobseekers land opportunities...
Headlines
fbtw
Cell phone users who don&rsquo;t register SIM risk deactivation

Cell phone users who don’t register SIM risk deactivation

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Mobile phone users who fail to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) risk deactivation from their respective telecoms...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban to serve as fiscalizer of Marcos administration &ndash; Duterte

PDP-Laban to serve as fiscalizer of Marcos administration – Duterte

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan  under the wing of former president Rodrigo Duterte will serve as...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A faction of the former administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan elected Thursday Rep. Jose...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH wants to keep deployment cap on health workers

DOH wants to keep deployment cap on health workers

23 hours ago
In a briefing Thursday, health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country lacks around 106,000 nurses.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Preparations underway for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman&rsquo;s visit &mdash; DFA

Preparations underway for Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit — DFA

By Kaycee Valmonte | 37 minutes ago
The Philippines is preparing for the upcoming visit of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud this November or before...
Headlines
fbtw
SC urged to take stern action vs red-tagging

SC urged to take stern action vs red-tagging

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Law professors have joined the call for the Supreme Court to take more action against the red-tagging of Manila Regional Trial...
Headlines
fbtw
House forms special mini-committee to address budget concerns

House forms special mini-committee to address budget concerns

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez formed a special “small committee” composed of administration and opposition officials...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines slips 8 notches in Global Innovation Index

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
From 51st place last year, the Philippines slipped eight notches in the yearly Global Innovation Index of the World Intellectual Property Organization, dropping to the 59th spot among 132 economies in the world...
Headlines
fbtw
Fair weather seen as Luis exits Philippines

Fair weather seen as Luis exits Philippines

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Generally fair weather is expected by the weekend over most parts of the country after severe Tropical Storm Luis exited the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with