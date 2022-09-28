US Peace Corps, Philippines wrap up volunteer training with LGUs

Nearly 80 LGUs from Luzon and Visayas participated in the program and were joined by the Australian Volunteers Program, Voluntary Service Volunteers, France Volunteers, the Global Initiative for Exchange and Development, and the Korean International Cooperation Agency.

MANILA, Philippines — The US Peace Corps and the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA) has concluded a two-month training program for local government unit leaders in 12 provinces.

The US Embassy in a statement on Wednesday the program was geared to highlight volunteerism as a means to “meet local development priorities.”

“Volunteerism is alive and well in the Philippines. With the leadership and know-how of LGUs, it can be a powerful tool for achieving community-level development,” US Peace Corps Country Director Jenner Edelman was quoted saying.

Since 1961, the US Peace Corps has deployed over 9,300 volunteers to other countries upon request. The organization will send volunteers in January next year to help the program participants to promote volunteerism.

Nearly 80 LGUs from Luzon and Visayas participated in the program. They were joined by the Australian Volunteers Program, Voluntary Service Volunteers, France Volunteers, the Global Initiative for Exchange and Development, and the Korean International Cooperation Agency.

Participants were taught how to mainstream volunteerism in communities by adopting local laws and through creating provincial volunteerism actions.

Every five years, the US Peace Corps issues a John F. Kennedy Service Award to two staff members and two American volunteers among its members across 60 countries. It aims to recognize those who show extraordinary leadership and commitment to service.

A Youth Program Manager in the Philippines was given the award earlier this year, making Roberto “Ambet” Yangco the first Filipino recipient of the award.