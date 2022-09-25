DFA suspends consular services in Karding-hit areas
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is temporarily suspending its consular operations in areas affected by Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru).
The announcement was made ahead of the cyclone's second landfall in the vicinity of Dingalan, Aurora on Sunday evening. It is the strongest cyclone to hit the country this year.
Due to the weather conditions, services in the following consular offices (CO) and temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) are unavailable:
- DFA Aseana in Parañaque City
- TOPS MOA in SM Mall of Asia
- TOPS Uptown in Upton Bonifacio Mall
- TOPS SM City Sucat in Parañaque
- CO Angeles in Marquee Mall, Pampanga
- TOPS Pampanga in Robinsons Place Angeles
- CO Antipolo in SM Cherry Foodarama
- CO Baguio in SM City Baguio
- CO Calasiao in Robinsons Place Pangasinan
- CO Dasmariñas in SM City Dasmari?as
- CO La Union in CSI Mall
- CO Lipa in Robinsons Place Lipa
- TOPS Lipa in Robinsons Place Lipa
- CO Legazpi in Pacific Mall-Legazpi
- CO Lucena in Pacific Mall-Lucena
- CO Malolos in Malolos Xentro Mall, Bulacan
- TOPS Malolos in Robinsons Place Malolos
- CO Pampanga in Robinsons StarMills
- TOPS Pampanga in Robinsons Starmills Transport Terminal Lounge
- TOPS Olongapo in SM Downtown
- CO Paniqui in Waltermart Paniqui, Tarlac
- CO Puerto Princesa in Robinsons Place Palawan
- CO San Nicolas in Robinsons Place Ilocos
- CO San Pablo in SM City San Pablo, Laguna
- CO Santiago in Robinsons Place Santiago
- CO Tuguegarao at the Regional Government Center in Carig Sur, Cagayan
- CO NCR Central in Robinsons Galleria
- TOPS SM Aura in Taguig
- CO NCR East in SM Megamall
- TOPS North EDSA in SM North EDSA, Quezon City
- CO NCR North in Robinsons Novaliches
- TOPS Robinsons Novaliches
- CO NCR Northeast in Ali Mall in Cubao
- TOPS Robinsons Magnolia
- CO NCR South in Alabang Town Center
- TOPS Las Piñas in Robinsons Place Las Pi?as
- TOPS San Pedro in Robinsons Galleria South
- CO NCR West on the 5th floor of SM City Manila
- TOPS SM Manila on the 4th floor of SM City Manila
What happens if your appointment is affected?
- Affected authentication applicants with an appointment at DFA-Aseana will be accommodated on Tuesday, September 27.
- Passport and authentication applicants with appointments at COs, the DFA will accommodate them within 30 days as long as the individual presents their application packet showing they were originally scheduled for Monday, September 26.
- For passport applicants scheduled at TOPS sites, they will be notified by the DFA of their new schedule via e-mail.
Meanwhile, those scheduled to pick up their authenticated documents under an expedited release may claim their documents at the Double Dragon Plaza by Tuesday, September 27.
Those who availed of the regular release of authenticated documents will be delayed by one working day.
“The department advises the public that DFA COs and TOPS sites will strictly adhere to declarations and announcements regarding the suspension of government work made by local government units,” the DFA said.
“DFA also urges the public to prioritize their safety and adhere to safety and precautionary measures set in place during the typhoon.”
