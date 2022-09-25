DFA suspends consular services in Karding-hit areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is temporarily suspending its consular operations in areas affected by Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru).

The announcement was made ahead of the cyclone's second landfall in the vicinity of Dingalan, Aurora on Sunday evening. It is the strongest cyclone to hit the country this year.

Related Stories â€˜Kardingâ€™ makes second landfall in Aurora

View the LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding

Due to the weather conditions, services in the following consular offices (CO) and temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) are unavailable:

DFA Aseana in Parañaque City

TOPS MOA in SM Mall of Asia

TOPS Uptown in Upton Bonifacio Mall

TOPS SM City Sucat in Parañaque

CO Angeles in Marquee Mall, Pampanga

TOPS Pampanga in Robinsons Place Angeles

CO Antipolo in SM Cherry Foodarama

CO Baguio in SM City Baguio

CO Calasiao in Robinsons Place Pangasinan

CO Dasmariñas in SM City Dasmari?as

CO La Union in CSI Mall

CO Lipa in Robinsons Place Lipa

TOPS Lipa in Robinsons Place Lipa

CO Legazpi in Pacific Mall-Legazpi

CO Lucena in Pacific Mall-Lucena

CO Malolos in Malolos Xentro Mall, Bulacan

TOPS Malolos in Robinsons Place Malolos

CO Pampanga in Robinsons StarMills

TOPS Pampanga in Robinsons Starmills Transport Terminal Lounge

TOPS Olongapo in SM Downtown

CO Paniqui in Waltermart Paniqui, Tarlac

CO Puerto Princesa in Robinsons Place Palawan

CO San Nicolas in Robinsons Place Ilocos

CO San Pablo in SM City San Pablo, Laguna

CO Santiago in Robinsons Place Santiago

CO Tuguegarao at the Regional Government Center in Carig Sur, Cagayan

CO NCR Central in Robinsons Galleria

TOPS SM Aura in Taguig

CO NCR East in SM Megamall

TOPS North EDSA in SM North EDSA, Quezon City

CO NCR North in Robinsons Novaliches

TOPS Robinsons Novaliches

CO NCR Northeast in Ali Mall in Cubao

TOPS Robinsons Magnolia

CO NCR South in Alabang Town Center

TOPS Las Piñas in Robinsons Place Las Pi?as

TOPS San Pedro in Robinsons Galleria South

CO NCR West on the 5th floor of SM City Manila

TOPS SM Manila on the 4th floor of SM City Manila

The contact details of the respective consular offices and temporary off-site passport services are available here.

What happens if your appointment is affected?

Affected authentication applicants with an appointment at DFA-Aseana will be accommodated on Tuesday, September 27.

will be accommodated on Tuesday, September 27. Passport and authentication applicants with appointments at COs , the DFA will accommodate them within 30 days as long as the individual presents their application packet showing they were originally scheduled for Monday, September 26.

, the DFA will accommodate them within 30 days as long as the individual presents their application packet showing they were originally scheduled for Monday, September 26. For passport applicants scheduled at TOPS sites, they will be notified by the DFA of their new schedule via e-mail.

Meanwhile, those scheduled to pick up their authenticated documents under an expedited release may claim their documents at the Double Dragon Plaza by Tuesday, September 27.

Those who availed of the regular release of authenticated documents will be delayed by one working day.

“The department advises the public that DFA COs and TOPS sites will strictly adhere to declarations and announcements regarding the suspension of government work made by local government units,” the DFA said.

“DFA also urges the public to prioritize their safety and adhere to safety and precautionary measures set in place during the typhoon.”