^

Headlines

DFA suspends consular services in Karding-hit areas

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
September 25, 2022 | 9:59pm
DFA suspends consular services in Karding-hit areas
File photo shows a man holding a Philippine passport.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is temporarily suspending its consular operations in areas affected by Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru).

The announcement was made ahead of the cyclone's second landfall in the vicinity of Dingalan, Aurora on Sunday evening. It is the strongest cyclone to hit the country this year. 

View the LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Karding

Due to the weather conditions, services in the following consular offices (CO) and temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) are unavailable:

  • DFA Aseana in Parañaque City 
  • TOPS MOA in SM Mall of Asia
  • TOPS Uptown in Upton Bonifacio Mall
  • TOPS SM City Sucat in Parañaque
  • CO Angeles in Marquee Mall, Pampanga
  • TOPS Pampanga in Robinsons Place Angeles
  • CO Antipolo in SM Cherry Foodarama
  • CO Baguio in SM City Baguio
  • CO Calasiao in Robinsons Place Pangasinan
  • CO Dasmariñas in SM City Dasmari?as
  • CO La Union in CSI Mall
  • CO Lipa in Robinsons Place Lipa
  • TOPS Lipa in Robinsons Place Lipa
  • CO Legazpi in Pacific Mall-Legazpi
  • CO Lucena in Pacific Mall-Lucena
  • CO Malolos in Malolos Xentro Mall, Bulacan
  • TOPS Malolos in Robinsons Place Malolos
  • CO Pampanga in Robinsons StarMills
  • TOPS Pampanga in Robinsons Starmills Transport Terminal Lounge
  • TOPS Olongapo in SM Downtown
  • CO Paniqui in Waltermart Paniqui, Tarlac
  • CO Puerto Princesa in Robinsons Place Palawan
  • CO San Nicolas in Robinsons Place Ilocos
  • CO San Pablo in SM City San Pablo, Laguna
  • CO Santiago in Robinsons Place Santiago
  • CO Tuguegarao at the Regional Government Center in Carig Sur, Cagayan
  • CO NCR Central in Robinsons Galleria
  • TOPS SM Aura in Taguig
  • CO NCR East in SM Megamall
  • TOPS North EDSA in SM North EDSA, Quezon City
  • CO NCR North in Robinsons Novaliches
  • TOPS Robinsons Novaliches 
  • CO NCR Northeast in Ali Mall in Cubao
  • TOPS Robinsons Magnolia
  • CO NCR South in Alabang Town Center
  • TOPS Las Piñas in Robinsons Place Las Pi?as
  • TOPS San Pedro in Robinsons Galleria South
  • CO NCR West on the 5th floor of SM City Manila
  • TOPS SM Manila on the 4th floor of SM City Manila

The contact details of the respective consular offices and temporary off-site passport services are available here.

What happens if your appointment is affected?

  • Affected authentication applicants with an appointment at DFA-Aseana will be accommodated on Tuesday, September 27.
  • Passport and authentication applicants with appointments at COs, the DFA will accommodate them within 30 days as long as the individual presents their application packet showing they were originally scheduled for Monday, September 26.
  • For passport applicants scheduled at TOPS sites, they will be notified by the DFA of their new schedule via e-mail. 

Meanwhile, those scheduled to pick up their authenticated documents under an expedited release may claim their documents at the Double Dragon Plaza by Tuesday, September 27.

Those who availed of the regular release of authenticated documents will be delayed by one working day.

“The department advises the public that DFA COs and TOPS sites will strictly adhere to declarations and announcements regarding the suspension of government work made by local government units,” the DFA said.

“DFA also urges the public to prioritize their safety and adhere to safety and precautionary measures set in place during the typhoon.”

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

KARDINGPH

PASSPORT APPLICATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Signal No.5 over Polillo as &lsquo;Karding&rsquo; seen to make landfall in Quezon, Aurora

Signal No.5 over Polillo as ‘Karding’ seen to make landfall in Quezon, Aurora

10 hours ago
Its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, PAGASA forecasts the super typhoon to move westward in the next six to twelve hours, before...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Karding' intensifies further

More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Karding' intensifies further

1 day ago
State weather service PAGASA has raised Signal No. 2 over more areas as Severe Tropical Storm Karding (international name:...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 5, No. 4 in more areas of Luzon as 'Karding' maintains strength

Signal No. 5, No. 4 in more areas of Luzon as 'Karding' maintains strength

7 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over more areas, with provinces of Aurora, Bulacan,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 26 due to Super Typhoon Karding

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Several local government units have ordered the suspension of classes for Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) due to the inclement weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines in talks with Russia to buy fuel

Marcos: Philippines in talks with Russia to buy fuel

1 day ago
Asked about US-led sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Attack on rule of law, judiciary': Judges' group backs red-tagged colleague

'Attack on rule of law, judiciary': Judges' group backs red-tagged colleague

6 hours ago
"We are painfully aware that prior to this incident, judges had been vilified with labels such as hoodlums in robes, protectors...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos back in Manila from packed New York trip

Marcos back in Manila from packed New York trip

12 hours ago
Marcos was in the US from September 18 to 24, in time for his participation at the 77th United Nations General Assembly....
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tries Pinoy food truck fare in New York

Marcos tries Pinoy food truck fare in New York

By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
President Marcos feasted on famous Filipino food sold in food trucks on the last day of his six-day working visit here.
Headlines
fbtw
DOT to build tourism rest areas across Philippines

DOT to build tourism rest areas across Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is set to launch the construction of 10 so-called “tourist service areas” across the...
Headlines
fbtw
Wearing of PPEs no longer required for traveling OFWs

Wearing of PPEs no longer required for traveling OFWs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has issued an advisory against requirements of certain agencies for overseas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with