^

Headlines

LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions

Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 4:25pm
LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions
This photo shows a counter at the Land Transportation Office
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — Execs of the Land Transportation Office and German information technology provider Dermalog have agreed to resolve the problems that the public has reported experiencing in transactions with the agency.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, the office said that one solution on the table is the activation of the Motor Vehicle Registration Information System, which "both the LTO and Dermalog believe could help in reducing the long lines in various LTO offices."

This comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of an anti-corruption watchdog to stop the LTO from implementing a P836-million contract for the delivery of driver’s license cards.

"I fully support the Motor Vehicle Registration Information System in the public portal of LTMS for the renewal of vehicles as this will greatly reduce the lines in our offices," LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz said.

"With this activation, it will be possible to renew your vehicles without needing to line up at LTO offices around the country."

Earlier, lawmakers said that their offices received reports that Dermalog tech representatives, data analysts, and systems engineers are not authorized to use basic working necessities, such as desks, tables, chairs, and "everyday office fixtures" when they visit LTO satellite offices. 

The longstanding complaints have been circulating on social media since early August, though the LTO said it agreed to meet Dermalog officials "in the coming days to finalize the implementation of MVRIS in the Land Transportation Management System public portal."

On the supposed system slowdown, Dermalog said it was "exerting efforts to help the LTO in resolving the issues and make the processes even more responsive and adaptive."

Dermalog committed to deploying its support staff in the LTO offices and online to assist the public in using the LTMS public portal.

"Two thirds of transactions with the LTO involve motor vehicle renewals. Allowing the public to do this online will make it extremely convenient to the public. I am grateful to Asec. Guadiz for quickly listening to us and supporting Dermalog’s request," lawyer Nikki de Vega, Dermalog spokesperson, said.

"We agreed to support each other to improve customer experience and improve business processes with LTO’s LTMS. The convenience of the motoring public in using the LTMS and transacting with the LTO is what is important," De Vega said. 

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New immigration chief named

New immigration chief named

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has named a lawyer and former congressional chief of staff as new immigration commissioner.
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

8 hours ago
According to weather forecaster, the cyclone may enter the PAR region Thursday afternoon or evening. It will be called “Josie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

3 hours ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
AMBS launches ALLTV

AMBS launches ALLTV

17 hours ago
ALLTV joins the Philippine broadcast spectrum during its star-studded opening salvo that brings fun, entertainment and giveaways...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to lead birthday tree-planting in Rizal today

Marcos to lead birthday tree-planting in Rizal today

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos will lead this morning a nationwide simultaneous bamboo and tree planting in San Mateo, Rizal to mark his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

50 minutes ago
"While the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

1 hour ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed educational aid amounting to almost P1 billion out...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Hontiveros said they are leaving the filing of any charges against Rodriguez over the sugar mess to law enforcement, but stressed...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH budget cuts: COVID response, health worker benefits, cancer assistance

DOH budget cuts: COVID response, health worker benefits, cancer assistance

4 hours ago
During a budget briefing at the House of Representatives Monday, health officer-in-charge said the agency proposed P95 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank, GT foundations pledge P25 million for President Marcos food program

Metrobank, GT foundations pledge P25 million for President Marcos food program

17 hours ago
On the occasion of the presentation ceremonies of the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos held at Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with