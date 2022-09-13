LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions

MANILA, Philippines — Execs of the Land Transportation Office and German information technology provider Dermalog have agreed to resolve the problems that the public has reported experiencing in transactions with the agency.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, the office said that one solution on the table is the activation of the Motor Vehicle Registration Information System, which "both the LTO and Dermalog believe could help in reducing the long lines in various LTO offices."

This comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of an anti-corruption watchdog to stop the LTO from implementing a P836-million contract for the delivery of driver’s license cards.

"I fully support the Motor Vehicle Registration Information System in the public portal of LTMS for the renewal of vehicles as this will greatly reduce the lines in our offices," LTO chief Teofilo Guadiz said.

"With this activation, it will be possible to renew your vehicles without needing to line up at LTO offices around the country."

Earlier, lawmakers said that their offices received reports that Dermalog tech representatives, data analysts, and systems engineers are not authorized to use basic working necessities, such as desks, tables, chairs, and "everyday office fixtures" when they visit LTO satellite offices.

The longstanding complaints have been circulating on social media since early August, though the LTO said it agreed to meet Dermalog officials "in the coming days to finalize the implementation of MVRIS in the Land Transportation Management System public portal."

On the supposed system slowdown, Dermalog said it was "exerting efforts to help the LTO in resolving the issues and make the processes even more responsive and adaptive."

Dermalog committed to deploying its support staff in the LTO offices and online to assist the public in using the LTMS public portal.

"Two thirds of transactions with the LTO involve motor vehicle renewals. Allowing the public to do this online will make it extremely convenient to the public. I am grateful to Asec. Guadiz for quickly listening to us and supporting Dermalog’s request," lawyer Nikki de Vega, Dermalog spokesperson, said.

"We agreed to support each other to improve customer experience and improve business processes with LTO’s LTMS. The convenience of the motoring public in using the LTMS and transacting with the LTO is what is important," De Vega said.