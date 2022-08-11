^

LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 4:53pm
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade led the opening of the C3 at the LTO’s main office in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — After first seeking a new provider over complaints from the public over its slow systems, the Land Transportation Office changed its tune Thursday and said it initiated "continuing talks" with its information technology provider "with the hopes of further threshing out issues."

This comes after LTO chief and Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III met with officials and representatives of Dermalog, the agency’s information technology provider for the Land Transportation Management System.

The office in a statement said it already received reports concerning several negative comments made by those transacting with the agency for their vehicle registration and driver’s license application and renewal.

"Common complaints include the slow process of registration, delays in the release of driver’s license and vehicle registration papers...We cannot ignore the sentiments of the motoring public. Their complaints were duly noted, and we would like to assure them that we will seek immediate resolution to their complaints so that their experience when coming to the LTO will always be a pleasant one,” Guadiz said in the statement. 

READ: Bent on improving services, LTO seeks new IT provider

To recall, Rep. Bernadette Herrera (Bagong Henerasyon Party-list) at the House of Representatives session Tuesday questioned the need for such a change within the LTO, pointing out what she said were the possible adverse results of the LTO’s “seemingly hasty” reaction.

“The LTO is claiming that the current system has glitches, but there are reports from the field which indicate that these glitches are actually due to human interventions and manual overrides done by agency personnel," she said in a privilege speech. 

The lawmaker went on to claim that her office had received reports that Dermalog tech representatives, data analysts, and systems engineers are not authorized to use basic working necessities, such as desks, tables, chairs, and "everyday office fixtures" when they visit LTO satellite offices. 

'Motoring public affected the most'

The LTO called its most recent meeting with Dermalog "an initial part of continuing talks with the IT company that the LTO envisioned." 

Another meeting between the LTO and Dermalog will also be scheduled "in the very near future," it said, though it did not give any indications as to when it will be set.

Guadiz said he directed Dermalog to ensure that transactions with the motoring public be completed as fast and as convenient as possible.

"Many of those who transact with the LTO come from faraway places and would most likely allot time—even sacrifice their daily wages or even their business—so that they may be able to comply with documentary requirements mandated by the government with regard to land transportation vehicle registration," the LTO's statement reads.

“It is a pity that they will spend their entire day at the LTO and yet come home empty handed or are unsure when they will be able to receive their documents. That is the assurance we wish to give them, that every time they go to the LTO, there are no delays, no runarounds. They can expect nothing less than the best with regard to public service,” Guadiz also vowed. — Franco Luna 

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE
Philstar










