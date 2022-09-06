Philippines seeks executive clemency for Mary Jane Veloso

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has requested executive clemency for Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker who has been detained in Indonesia for over a decade after being convicted for smuggling heroin into the country in 2010.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo made the request through Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier said Manalo “brought it up” during their meeting but refrained from giving further information. The Palace on Tuesday evening reiterated that a request was made and that Marsudi said she would relay the request to Indonesia's ministry of justice.

Manalo was with the delegation of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his state visit to Indonesia from September 4 to 6. Whenever asked about Veloso’s case, government officials refrained from giving details to avoid preempting discussions.

The department said it has been providing consular assistance to Veloso since she was arrested in 2010. The embassy in Jakarta also regularly checks in on the detained OFW.

Veloso was also given legal counsel via an Indonesia law firm to help with Indonesian laws and procedures.

Plea for help

Veloso’s parents earlier sent a letter to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. through the Department of Mirgant Workers, asking him to appeal to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for executive clemency for the detained OFW.

“Ang anak po namin na si Mary Jane ay napilitang lumabas ng bansa upang maghanapbuhay na bitbit ang pangarap na makaahon kami sa kahirapan at mabigyan ng maayos na buhay at mapag-aral ang kanyang mga anak,” her parents said in the letter.

(Our daughter was forced to leave the country to earn a living, bringing with her our dream of getting out of poverty as well as giving her children a good life and a good education.)

READ: Ahead of Marcos' first state visit, Mary Jane Veloso’s parents ask help on clemency

Veloso was caught with heroin sewn into the liniing of her luggage in 2010 and was sentenced to death. She maintained her innocence, saying that she had no clue of the scheme and said it was her recruiters who duped her.

In 2015, she narrowly escaped death row on humanitarian grounds after the Philippines argued that she could testify against her recruiters.

READ: Nueva Ecija court convicts Mary Jane recruiters (on a separate trafficking case)