Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on September 2 due to 'Henry'

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have ordered Friday the suspension of classes due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor).

Below is the list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools on Friday. (Can't view the list? Click here.)