DepEd expects report on Bacoor sexual harassment cases on Sept. 2

Screenshots featuring some of the Bacoor National High School teachers’ advances on their students were making rounds on social media earlier this week.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) said it will determine its next steps on the alleged sexual harrassment of teachers against students of Bacoor National High School in Cavite after a fact-finding report is submitted on Friday.

DepEd spokesman Michael Poa said the investigation now concerns seven teachers, up from the previously reported six instructors, who were identified through social media posts. The department is expecting its regional office to transmit its findings on Friday.

“From [receiving the report], we will determine the next steps in the administrative proceedings with the teachers,” Poa said in mixed English and Filipino during a briefing on Thursday morning.

However, he also said that there are only a few complainants coming forward to file their affidavits.

“Sana tulungan niyo po kami na hikayating ‘yung mga alleged victims na lumabas at mag-file ng affidavits para lumakas lalo ‘yung kaso kung meron man,” Poa said.

(I hope you can help us encourage the alleged victims to come forward and file their affidavits so that the case that may be filed will have enough grounds.)

Screenshots featuring some of the teachers’ advances on their students were making rounds on social media earlier this week.

Poa said abusive teachers may be dismissed, which is the “most severe punishment,” if they were found guilty of grooming their students.

Meanwhile, the Senate panel on women, children, family relations and gender equality also plans to investigate the claims against the Cavite-based teachers next week, along with reports of sexual harrassment and abuse led by teachers in other basic educational institutions such as the St. There’s College in Quezon City and the Philippine High School for the Arts in Laguna.

READ: Senate panel to investigate alleged sexual harassment in schools

DepEd also said Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte already set a meeting with the department’s child protection unit, setting out orders to strengthen programs on child protection programs from the school-level to the Schools Division Offices. — Kaycee Valmonte