PAGASA: 'Gardo' now a tropical cyclone

August 30, 2022 | 6:41pm
Photo shows the track of Tropical Depression Gardo.
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Gardo (international name Hinnamnor) has developed into a tropical cyclone from a tropical depression earlier, making it the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, state weather bureau Pagasa said Tuesday afternoon. 

As of PAGASA's 5 p.m. forecast, Gardo was last seen 1,185 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon moving West Southwestward at 15 kph and packing winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. 

Initially a low-pressure area, Gardo is projected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday morning. 

"Gardo is forecast to move west-southwestward in the near-term and will move generally north-northwestward throughout the forecast period as it interacts with the tropical cyclone Hinnamnor," PAGASA said. 

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to intensify into tropical storm within the next 24 hours. However, the disturbance may degenerate into a remnant low by Thursday afternoon as Hinnamnor begins to assimilate its circulation."

PAGASA added that Gardo is unlikely to directly affect sea conditions over coastal waters while also unlikely to affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period.

Track and intensity forecast

  • 2:00 a.m., August 31: 1,185 km east of extreme Northern Luzon 
  • 2:00 p.m., August 31: 1,165 km east of extreme Northern Luzon 
  • 2:00 a.m., September 1: 1,140 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon
  • 2:00 p.m., September 1: 960 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials," PAGASA also cautioned the public. 

GARDOPH

