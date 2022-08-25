BJMP urged to stop 'oppressive' rules that drive hunger in jails

Inmates hold placards as they gather on the rooftop of the Iloilo District Jail in Pototan town yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — A group representing the families of political prisoners called on the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to stop the “oppressive” policies that drive hunger in jails.

Kapatid issued the statement Thursday after inmates of Iloilo District Jail staged a protest on the roof of a prison building due to the alleged lack and poor quality of food in the facility. The inmates also demanded the relief of the jail warden.

Related Stories Iloilo inmates hold noise barrage over food lack

“The condition of the Iloilo detainees is but a microcosm. Hunger is a reality in jails across the Philippines and it is not because of lack of food but because of oppressive jail policies,” Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim said.

Lim urged the government to investigate worsening prison conditions in the country, and reverse the “many arbitrary restrictions” on food.

She added that families of political prisoners also have to contend with such restrictions like transferring contents of any sachet like coffee, milk or shampoo into a clear container, and having food items “stoked and mashed with sticks.”

“We in Kapatid call on the BJMP to instruct all jail authorities to allow the paabot of both raw and uncooked food into jails. There is also no reason why drinking water should be restricted when clean water is hardly available inside jails,” Lim said.

The organization also called for a review of the system of jail cooperatives as it “is part of the problem and thus cannot be the solution.”

“These coops are frontally manned by PDLs but who really owns, funds and profits from these coops which have become monopolies that leech on PDLs who are mostly poor?” she said.

Probe

In a statement Thursday, the Department of the Interior Local Government said it viewed “with great concern” the protest made by the inmates and ordered the BJMP to conduct an investigation into the incident.

BJMP is tasked with facilities for people serving sentences shorter than three years and those undergoing trial

The agency also ordered the temporary relief of Jail Chief Inspector Norberto Miciano from his post as jail warden. It also instructed the regional office of BJMP to attend to the concerns of the persons deprived of liberty and ensure they are provided with adequate food.

“We will continue to undertake measures to improve jail services and jail facilities to help in the rehabilitation of PDLs and their eventual reintegration to the society,” DILG said.

Extreme overcrowding, poor sanitation, inadequate ventilation, lack of access to adequate nutrition and potable water, lack of lower access to quality healthcare services, and physical and sexual violence are among the inhumane conditions that PDLs deprived of liberty in the Philippines endure. — Gaea Katreena Cabico