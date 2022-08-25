3 reported dead, 4 injured due to Florita â€” NDRRMC

^

3 reported dead, 4 injured due to Florita — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 9:30am
A farmer inspects his damaged corn plantation in Tumauini town, Isabela province north of Manila on August 24, 2022, a day after the Tropical storm Ma-on barreled the province.
MANILA, Philippines — Three individuals were reported dead following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Thursday.

In its latest report, NDRRMC confirmed two fatalities — one from Cagayan Valley and one from Cordillera Administrative Region. Authorities are still validating the death of an individual from Bicol region.

Four people from Cagayan Valley and Bicol region were reported as injured.

The heavy rains and strong winds unleashed by the tropical cyclone triggered landslides and flooding in Luzon.

Florita, which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday, has affected 11,953 families or 47,169 people in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, CAR, and Metro Manila.

A total of 1,726 families stayed in evacuation centers, while 1,062 households sought temporary shelter in the homes of their relatives and friends.

According to NDRRMC, 30 damaged houses were reported in Northern Luzon.

Twenty-one roads and 13 bridges in Ilocos region, Ilocos region, Calabarzon, Bicol region, and CAR remained impassable.

The agency said P4.8 million worth of food packs, hygiene kits, and relief assistance have been provided to Florita-affected communities. 

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
