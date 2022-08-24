Remulla warns uncooperative ISPs may also face charges on OSEC

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said the Philippines remains on top among countries with cases involving internet-based child sexual exploitation.

MANILA, Philippines — In line with the government’s “war” against online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC), Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla warned that internet service providers that do not cooperate in tracking down abusers may also be charged for online sexual exploitation.

At the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, Remulla said that the Department of Justice is already working with the Anti-Money Laundering Council to help track the online payments involved in the illegal operations as “billions of dollars are exchanged on a daily basis.”

However, he continued to call on internet service providers (ISPs) to work with the inter-agency council against OSEC.

“If the ISPs do not cooperate, maybe there’s a pattern that they missed, we will also include them for the people who will be charged for online sexual exploitation. We are that serious,” Remulla said in mixed English and Filipino.

The inter-agency task force is also calling on telecommunications companies to start putting filters to track down those consuming this content.

“The NTC (National Telecommunications Commission) can issue fines on [a] daily basis for non-compliance, that's been done before."

“It has to be steep but of course, they can be closed down if they become if they refuse to cooperate,” Remulla said.

He added he will tap the cybercrime division of the DOJ and the National Bureau of Investigation to study how they could ask ISPs to comply with their operations.

The International Justice Mission in a 2019 study found that the Philippines is a “global hotspot” for OSEC by using 2010 to 2017 data from participating law enforcement agencies.

Government officials in a Malacañang press briefing on Tuesday noted that the situation may be further aggravated by the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown, as it is “easy” to set up operations with the country’s connectivity.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in a 2020 statement noted that “the economic hardship brought about by the pandemic is compelling many Filipino families to participate in this online sexual trafficking just to survive.”

Aside from asking cooperation from the AMLC and ISPs, Remulla is also hoping that other countries would share their records of online sexual abusers and exploiters so the criminals' movements and operations may be tracked down.

He warned that these abuses not only happen online, but some of the pedophiles would actually book tickets and visit Manila to abuse the children in-person. — Kaycee Valmonte