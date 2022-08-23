Florita gains strength, makes landfall in Isabela

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Florita as of 11 a.m. on August 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe tropical storm Florita (Ma-on) has gained strength and made landfall in Isabela Tuesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Florita — the sixth tropical cyclone in the country’s jurisdiction this year — hit land in the area of Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m. Weather forecasters said it was last spotted over the town’s coastal waters.

It now has peak winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center from 95 kph, and gusts of up to 150 kph from 115 kph. Florita is expected to “weaken slightly” due to the frictional effects of Northern Luzon’s rugged terrain.

The severe tropical storm is heading north northwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA hoisted wind signals over the following areas in Luzon:

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams, Bangui, Burgos)

Apayao

Southern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is.)

Mainland Cagayan

Northeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

According to PAGASA, winds may cause “moderate to significant threat to life and property.”

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Rest of Babuyan Islands

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Northern and eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Villaverde, Solano, Kasibu), Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Bakun, Mankayan, Kibungan)

Rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Winds may cause “minor to moderate threat to life and property.”

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Batanes

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Benguet

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Santo Tomas, Villasis, Mapandan, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Sison, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Dagupan City)

Northeastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Anao)

Nueva Ecija

Rest of Aurora

Winds may cause “minimal to minor life threat,” PAGASA said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 543 individuals or 180 families in Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region have been pre-emptively evacuated.

It reported that there were three incidents of rain-induced landslide in Ilocos region and Bicol region and two flooding incidents in Ilocos region.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will affect Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Zambales, and Bataan this Tuesday.

Residents of the northern portion of Aurora, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Calabarzon.

The southwest monsoon or habagat will also trigger rains in Western Visayas and Mimaropa.

In the next 24 hours, gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength may be experienced in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Antique, Aklan, Calabarzon, and Bicol region, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

PAGASA also said that a gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, most of the seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the western seaboards of Visayas due to Florita and the southwest monsoon.

The cyclone and the southwest monsoon will also bring rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 meters) over the remaining seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

After its landfall, Florita will continue to move northwest and will likely cross the northern portion of Isabela and mainland Cagayan.

Then, it will emerge over the Babuyan Channel this evening. Florita may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday morning.

Forecast position

Aug 23, 2022 08:00 PM - Over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan

Aug 24, 2022 08:00 AM - 400 km West of Basco, Batanes

Aug 24, 2022 08:00 PM - 615 km West of Basco, Batanes (Outside the PAR)

Aug 25, 2022 08:00 AM - 895 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside the PAR)

Aug 25, 2022 08:00 PM - 1,255 km West Northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Guangxi, China (Outside the PAR)

Aug 26, 2022 08:00 AM - 1,595 km West Northwest of Extreme Northern Luzon or in the vicinity of Guangxi, China (Outside the PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico