^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 8:00am
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Florita.
https: / / earth.nullschool.net /

MANILA, Philippines — Several local governmant units have ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes in schools due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita, which is expected to bring strong winds and rain over parts of Luzon and make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of either Cagayan or northern Isabela on Tuesday morning or early afternoon. 

Work in public offices and classes in private and public schools are suspended on Tuesday, August 23 in the following regions:

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Meanwhile, below is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes on August 23 due to the weather. 

 

CLASS SUSPENSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

20 hours ago
Florita developed into a tropical storm at 8 a.m., according to PAGASA which said that further intensification is possible...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos swears in new SRA, Pagcor officials

President Marcos swears in new SRA, Pagcor officials

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday swore in newly appointed officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration as the government stepped...
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 hours ago
"Ceding ground to China by claiming that we are not capable of winning a war against them falls into the trap of looking at...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: SC voided military tribunal's conviction of civilian Ninoy Aquino

Fact check: SC voided military tribunal's conviction of civilian Ninoy Aquino

15 hours ago
While a military tribunal declared Aquino a criminal, the Supreme Court has said that a military commission does not have...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs seizes P231 million smuggled sugar, rice

Customs seizes P231 million smuggled sugar, rice

By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
Customs operatives yesterday swooped down on two warehouses in Caloocan and found thousands of suspected smuggled sacks of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Rollbacks end; pump prices rise today

Rollbacks end; pump prices rise today

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
Oil companies are raising pump prices today, putting an end to a series of rollbacks in the past weeks.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker warns of rice shortage amid China drought

Lawmaker warns of rice shortage amid China drought

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
A key official of the House of Representatives has sounded an early alarm that the country might suffer a shortage in the...
Headlines
fbtw

European Union trade privileges hinge on Philippines rights situation – DTI

By Paolo Romero | 8 hours ago
The state of human rights in the Philippines remains a factor in whether or not the European Union will retain the country’s trade privileges under the bloc’s Generalized Scheme of Preference Plus or...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects fourth monkeypox case; contact tracing ongoing

Philippines detects fourth monkeypox case; contact tracing ongoing

14 hours ago
This is the third monkeypox infection reported in less than a week.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH tallies 23,883 new COVID-19 cases, 321 deaths in past week

DOH tallies 23,883 new COVID-19 cases, 321 deaths in past week

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
The number of new infections in the past week was 15% lower than the number of cases recorded from a week before.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with