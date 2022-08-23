Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'

MANILA, Philippines — Several local governmant units have ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes in schools due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita, which is expected to bring strong winds and rain over parts of Luzon and make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of either Cagayan or northern Isabela on Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Work in public offices and classes in private and public schools are suspended on Tuesday, August 23 in the following regions:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Meanwhile, below is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes on August 23 due to the weather.