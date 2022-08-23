^

Headlines

Lawmaker warns of rice shortage amid China drought

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2022 | 12:00am
Lawmaker warns of rice shortage amid China drought
Vendors sell a variety of rice products at the Baguio City Market on May 25, 2022.
STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — A key official of the House of Representatives has sounded an early alarm that the country might suffer a shortage in the supply of rice in the coming months, following the reported drought in the Yangtze River area in China.

“I’m not trying to sound negative, given all the other crises we have to deal with, but I think, now that we can see the problems ahead before they can come, we have a chance to act,” Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, who chairs the House ways and means committee, said yesterday.

“We have a 30-day window before the dry cropping season starts. Crucial 30 days for action,” Salceda added, calling on the Department of Agriculture for “heavy support” on the rice crop dry season and “secure contracts on imports to guarantee rice supply.”

The rice crop dry season starts next month and peaks in November.

News reports have it that China’s Yangtze River, one of the world’s largest and longest rivers, is suffering from drought. The river feeds into some of the country’s major sources of imported rice.

“If a global shortage takes place, rice prices could increase to P48 per kilogram by November, unless the country sees a strong dry season harvest and secures import contracts from foreign governments,” Salceda said.

At the same time, he warned that there are also “indications that the Mekong River (Lancang River before it leaves China’s borders) could suffer similar issues.”

“They have the same source. That’s not good for our rice supply, because Thailand and Vietnam rely heavily on the Mekong for rice production,” the lawmaker said.

“Myanmar is also suffering from lower rice production, as some agricultural areas have been affected by civil strife. India, our major non-ASEAN source of imported rice, is likewise suffering drought in some key areas,” he added.

Thus, one can almost certainly predict that there will be global rice supply issues within the next three to four months, according to the Bicolano lawmaker.

“Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund of P10 billion has been nearly filled up for this year, by January to June rice tariff collections,” he said. “Hence, there are available funds for preparatory support for rice farmers.”

Salceda also proposed that the Philippines secure this early its import channels to ensure that it will have enough rice supply should a global rice shortage take place.

“Of course, droughts in China’s agricultural areas will also mean lower overall global rice supply, unless other countries achieve bumper crops, so I think we need to secure some baseline level of contracts on a government-to-government (G2G) procurement basis with Vietnam and Thailand already,” he said.

“We did that last year, just when export bans were also being imposed. That was a lifesaver during the pandemic. During the worst of times for global trade, our rice prices were stable. We need to secure such contracts ahead of time again,” he added.

The lawmaker explained that if a global rice shortage happens and the Philippines does not secure rice import contracts and strong domestic production, Filipinos could see rice retail prices jump to P45 per kilogram for regular milled and P48 per kilogram for well-milled rice by November – when the country will have exhausted much of the July harvest.

“I’m sure (President Marcos) has the diplomatic channels to secure such contracts already, following his G2G procurement model for fertilizers,” Salceda said.

RICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

12 hours ago
Florita developed into a tropical storm at 8 a.m., according to PAGASA which said that further intensification is possible...
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
"Ceding ground to China by claiming that we are not capable of winning a war against them falls into the trap of looking at...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: SC voided military tribunal's conviction of civilian Ninoy Aquino

Fact check: SC voided military tribunal's conviction of civilian Ninoy Aquino

7 hours ago
While a military tribunal declared Aquino a criminal, the Supreme Court has said that a military commission does not have...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects fourth monkeypox case; contact tracing ongoing

Philippines detects fourth monkeypox case; contact tracing ongoing

6 hours ago
This is the third monkeypox infection reported in less than a week.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH tallies 23,883 new COVID-19 cases, 321 deaths in past week

DOH tallies 23,883 new COVID-19 cases, 321 deaths in past week

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The number of new infections in the past week was 15% lower than the number of cases recorded from a week before.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Customs seizes P231 million smuggled sugar, rice

Customs seizes P231 million smuggled sugar, rice

By Evelyn Macairan | 56 minutes ago
Customs operatives yesterday swooped down on two warehouses in Caloocan and found thousands of suspected smuggled sacks of...
Headlines
fbtw
P60 per kilo sugar possible &ndash; DA exec

P60 per kilo sugar possible – DA exec

By Danessa Rivera | 56 minutes ago
The retail price of sugar could further go down to P60 per kilo if sugar seized from warehouses are released to the market...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals up as Florita makes landfall today

Signals up as Florita makes landfall today

By Michael Punongbayan | 56 minutes ago
Northern and Central Luzon provinces are forecast to experience moderate to intense rainfall as Tropical Storm Florita makes...
Headlines
fbtw
2023 &lsquo;Agenda for Prosperity&rsquo; budget submitted to Congress

2023 ‘Agenda for Prosperity’ budget submitted to Congress

By Sheila Crisostomo | 56 minutes ago
The Department of Budget and Management has submitted to Congress next year’s expenditure program described as “proactive...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollbacks end; pump prices rise today

Rollbacks end; pump prices rise today

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
Oil companies are raising pump prices today, putting an end to a series of rollbacks in the past weeks.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with