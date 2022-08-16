Sugar administrator resigns following import mess

MANILA, Philippines — The administrator of the Sugar Regulatory Administration has quit his post following the issuance of the “illegal” order to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation of Hermenegildo Serafica as SRA administrator.

Serafica is one of the signatories of Sugar Order No. 4, which would have allowed the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar by the third quarter.

Malacañang described the order as “illegal” and said the proposal was rejected by Marcos, who heads the agriculture department for now.

An investigation into the unauthorized attempt to import sugar is underway.

Cruz-Angeles also confirmed the acceptance of the resignation of SRA board member Roland Beltran. Beltran, who is also embroiled in the sugar importation controversy, cited his health as the reason and said his resignation is “without prejudice to any investigation that may be conducted in connection with the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4.”

Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian also stepped down from his post.

In a YouTube vlog posted Sunday, Marcos said the country might import 150,000 metric tons of sugar in October should supplies dwindle. — Gaea Katreena Cabico