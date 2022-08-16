^

Headlines

Sugar administrator resigns following import mess

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 12:49pm
Sugar administrator resigns following import mess
Photo from the website of Sugar Regulatory Administration shows Hermenegildo Serafica.
Sugar Regulatory Administration

MANILA, Philippines — The administrator of the Sugar Regulatory Administration has quit his post following the issuance of the “illegal” order to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation of Hermenegildo Serafica as SRA administrator.

Serafica is one of the signatories of Sugar Order No. 4, which would have allowed the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar by the third quarter.

Malacañang described the order as “illegal” and said the proposal was rejected by Marcos, who heads the agriculture department for now.

An investigation into the unauthorized attempt to import sugar is underway.

Cruz-Angeles also confirmed the acceptance of the resignation of SRA board member Roland Beltran. Beltran, who is also embroiled in the sugar importation controversy, cited his health as the reason and said his resignation is “without prejudice to any investigation that may be conducted in connection with the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4.”

Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian also stepped down from his post.

In a YouTube vlog posted Sunday, Marcos said the country might import 150,000 metric tons of sugar in October should supplies dwindle. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US CDC adds Philippines to &lsquo;high&rsquo; travel risk list

US CDC adds Philippines to ‘high’ travel risk list

5 hours ago
The Philippines, Russia, and Nepal were added to places with Level 3 or “high” risk designation.
Headlines
fbtw
Colegio de San Lorenzo officials in talks with CHED after closure

Colegio de San Lorenzo officials in talks with CHED after closure

4 hours ago
Officials of Colegio de San Lorenzo, which announced its permanent closure coinciding with the first day of classes, are currently...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback today; transport groups want more

Oil price rollback today; transport groups want more

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Oil firms are reducing pump prices anew today, the seventh consecutive week of price rollback for diesel and the second in...
Headlines
fbtw
Alan Peter Cayetano joins call for Senate hearings on DepEd laptop deal

Alan Peter Cayetano joins call for Senate hearings on DepEd laptop deal

By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
Cayetano said he had filed a resolution for hearings and that he was expecting the DepEd to be receptive to the calls for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate trending downward, but wave not yet over

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate trending downward, but wave not yet over

51 minutes ago
"While cases may have already peaked in the National Capital Region, the trends will need to hold, as trends are still reversible....
Headlines
fbtw
Postponing barangay, SK polls won't save government money after all

Postponing barangay, SK polls won't save government money after all

By Xave Gregorio | 58 minutes ago
Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia also appealed to Congress not to move the elections to 2024 as the poll...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO, lawmakers call for suspension of NCAP implementation

LTO, lawmakers call for suspension of NCAP implementation

2 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) again called for the temporary suspension of the implementation of the No Contact Apprehension...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P1.4 billion funds for extended EDSA Busway free rides

DBM releases P1.4 billion funds for extended EDSA Busway free rides

3 hours ago
"The Free Ride is a great help and relief in the pockets of commuters, especially for students and those who belong to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Domingo Panganiban has returned to the agency as undersecretary as the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with