^

Headlines

US CDC adds Philippines to ‘high’ travel risk list

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 8:44am
US CDC adds Philippines to âhighâ travel risk list
Travelers wait at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 in this undated photo.
The STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention added three countries, including the Philippines, to its “high” risk list for COVID-19.

The Philippines, Russia, and Nepal were added to places with Level 3 or “high” risk designation.

“Make sure you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to the Philippines. If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to the Philippines,” it said on its website.

Level 3 applies to destinations that have had over 100 cases per 100,000 people in the past 28 days.

The Department of Health recorded 28,008 additional cases—or 4,001 infections per day—from August 8 to 14. The figure was 3% higher than infections logged from a week before.

The Philippines is once again seeing a spike in infections fueled by the presence of fast-spreading variants, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity of the population.

Despite the increase in cases, the Philippines remained at low risk for COVID-19 spread.

The country has confirmed 3.8 million COVID-19 cases, with 61,078 fatalities, since the health crisis began in 2020. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

US CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: DOJ, Marcos did not block De Lima's release

Fact check: DOJ, Marcos did not block De Lima's release

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
A YouTube video claimed that the Department of Justice blocked the release of former Sen. Leila De Lima after the Office of...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Alan Peter Cayetano joins call for Senate hearings on DepEd laptop deal

Alan Peter Cayetano joins call for Senate hearings on DepEd laptop deal

By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
Cayetano said he had filed a resolution for hearings and that he was expecting the DepEd to be receptive to the calls for...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ indicts members of church-based org for allegedly financing terrorism

DOJ indicts members of church-based org for allegedly financing terrorism

By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
The DOJ briefer did not name the two supposed former members of the CPP-NPA who helped the government build the case.
Headlines
fbtw
Budget release slows in July as new government adjusts

Budget release slows in July as new government adjusts

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
The release of notices of cash allocation in July slightly slowed as the government transitioned under a new leadership.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Domingo Panganiban has returned to the agency as undersecretary as the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
30,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

30,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Close to 30,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the past week, the Department of Health reported yest...
Headlines
fbtw
17 agencies join DepEd in Oplan Balik Eskwela

17 agencies join DepEd in Oplan Balik Eskwela

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The Department of Education has enlisted the active participation of 17 agencies for the agency’s 2022 Oplan Balik Eskwela...
Headlines
fbtw
Review NCAP implementation, PPP agreements &ndash; Salceda

Review NCAP implementation, PPP agreements – Salceda

By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda yesterday asked three government agencies to review the no contact apprehension policy implementation,...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback today; transport groups want more

Oil price rollback today; transport groups want more

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Oil firms are reducing pump prices anew today, the seventh consecutive week of price rollback for diesel and the second in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with