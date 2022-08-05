Lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta named ERC chair

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta as the chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Malacañang announced Friday.

Dimalanta replaced Agnes Devanadera, who retired as the head of the regulatory body last month. Her term will expire in July 2029.

Prior to her appointment, Dimalanta served as the legal counsel and compliance officer of Aboitiz Power Corporation, according to Press Secretary Trixie Angeles-Cruz. She also chaired the National Renewable Energy Board.

Dimalanta is an alumna of the University of the Philippines.

Under Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, the ERC is tasked to promote competition, encourage market development, ensure consumer choice, and penalize abuse of power in the electricity industry.

Appointments of railway officials

Marcos picked Jeremy Regino, administrator of the Light Rail Transit Authority in the previous administration, as the acting general manager of the Philippine National Railways.

Broadcaster Henry Uri was also named an acting member of the PNR Board of Directors. According to the transportation department, he was a member of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Meanwhile, LRTA’s former spokesperson and corporate board secretary Hernando Cabrera was appointed as the agency’s new administrator.

Transport chief Jaime Bautista led the oath-taking of the three new railway officials whose appointments will be confirmed by their respective Board of Directors. — Gaea Katreena Cabico