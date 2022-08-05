^

Headlines

Lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta named ERC chair

Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 2:44pm
Lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta named ERC chair
Photo from United States Energy Association shows lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta.
United States Energy Association

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta as the chairperson of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Malacañang announced Friday.

Dimalanta replaced Agnes Devanadera, who retired as the head of the regulatory body last month. Her term will expire in July 2029.

Prior to her appointment, Dimalanta served as the legal counsel and compliance officer of Aboitiz Power Corporation, according to Press Secretary Trixie Angeles-Cruz. She also chaired the National Renewable Energy Board.

Dimalanta is an alumna of the University of the Philippines.

Under Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, the ERC is tasked to promote competition, encourage market development, ensure consumer choice, and penalize abuse of power in the electricity industry.

Appointments of railway officials

Marcos picked Jeremy Regino, administrator of the Light Rail Transit Authority in the previous administration, as the acting general manager of the Philippine National Railways.

Broadcaster Henry Uri was also named an acting member of the PNR Board of Directors. According to the transportation department, he was a member of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Meanwhile, LRTA’s former spokesperson and corporate board secretary Hernando Cabrera was appointed as the agency’s new administrator.

Transport chief Jaime Bautista led the oath-taking of the three new railway officials whose appointments will be confirmed by their respective Board of Directors.  Gaea Katreena Cabico

ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION

LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT AUTHORITY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL RAILWAYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

6 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DSWD spokesperson named assistant secretary

Ex-DSWD spokesperson named assistant secretary

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The former spokesperson and public information officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Department, Irene...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A Facebook page claimed that Sister Christine Tan, who is said to have close ties with former President Cory Aquino, played...
Headlines
fbtw
BOC questioned over release of P1.4 billion goods

BOC questioned over release of P1.4 billion goods

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Bureau of Customs for allowing the release of imported goods worth P1.441 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Belmonte family denies ex-speaker has died

Belmonte family denies ex-speaker has died

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The family of former House speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. yesterday denied reports that the former Quezon City mayor and congressman...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Amid transport crisis, commuter group renews calls for legalization of motorcycle taxis

Amid transport crisis, commuter group renews calls for legalization of motorcycle taxis

2 hours ago
“Allowing motorcycle taxis will give us a much-needed supply of public transport options at a time when there is an...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa bill seeks ban on party-lists linked with rebels, terrorists

Dela Rosa bill seeks ban on party-lists linked with rebels, terrorists

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa wants to prohibit party-lists “associated by any means” with rebels or persons formally...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to &lsquo;abide by One-China principle'

Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to ‘abide by One-China principle'

4 hours ago
"The Chinese Ambassador should not presume to lecture the Philippines as to how we should pursue our foreign policy objectives....
Headlines
fbtw
'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
It was the highest tally since February 10 when the Department of Health logged 4,575 cases.
Headlines
fbtw
Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

5 hours ago
The death toll from the magnitude-7 earthquake that struck Abra and felt across parts of Luzon last week rose to 11 while...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with