^

Headlines

Marcos, Philippine legal execs meet on ICC situation, but mum on details

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has met with his administration’s top lawyers to discuss the International Criminal Court investigation into the former administration’s bloody “war on drugs.”

But the officials who attended the meeting remain mum on details or the decision they have agreed upon. 

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra told reporters that the “only agenda was the government’s position on the ICC investigation.”

But Guevarra deferred to the disclosure of the meeting’s details to Marcos.

“I’d rather leave it to the president to make any disclosure at this time,” he added.

Guevarra said other executives who attended the meeting are Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Foreign Affairs Secretary Eduardo Manalo and Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile.

Asked about the meeting, Remulla only replied: “No comment.”

It is unclear when the meeting was held by private lawyer Harry Roque, who ran but lost as senator under Marcos’ ticket. He also posted a photo of the meeting on Wednesday saying he was there as a “private counsel.”

This was days after Marcos’ State of the Nation Address where he left out the human rights situation of the country and the ICC probe.

ICC investigation

In a separate press briefing at the Department of the Foreign Affairs, they acknowledged they are aware of the latest development in the ongoing preliminary investigation into the Philippines.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan in a document dated July 14 has invited the Philippines to “provide observations” on his request to resume the investigation into the Situation in the Philippines.

Guevarra said then that the OSG is considering options including challenging the jurisdiction of the case or its admissibility, or continuing to leave the communication lines with the ICC open.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza reiterated on Thursday the Philippine government’s commitment to fighting impunity, notwithstanding the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute.

“As the court of last resort, the ICC complements but does not replace national courts. It only operates in cases where national courts jurisdictions are unable or unwilling to prosecute,” she asserted.

This was among the reasons cited by the previous Duterte administration in asserting that the ICC has no jurisdiction in the Philippines because local mechanisms are working — contrary to the cries of “war on drugs” victims.

Returning to the ICC

But with a new president at helm, will the country rejoin the Rome Statute?

Daza pointed out that at this point, the Philippines has already withdrawn.

“For that we’ll have to wait, but as of now the Philippines is no longer party to the Rome Statute. We are in a period of transition. We will have to seek guidance as we are not the lead agency in terms of the ICC,” she continued.

The ICC gave the Philippines until September 8 to “provide observations” on Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request to continue with preliminary investigation. The victims and their legal representatives, meanwhile, have until September 22 to submit any additional or different views.

During the election campaign, Marcos said he would pursue Duterte’s "war on drugs" with the same vigor but with a different approach. Marcos said he will also focus on prevention, educating the youth on the ill effects of drugs and on improving rehabilitation centers.

But since he won the elections, Marcos has stressed the "importance of ensuring high-level of accountability in terms of human rights [violations]."

BOYING REMULLA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

ICC

MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate, House elect committee leaders

Senate, House elect committee leaders

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have elected the chairpersons of some of the committees that monitor...
Headlines
fbtw
DND lauds Marcos&rsquo; firm stand on West Philippine Sea

DND lauds Marcos’ firm stand on West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Department of National Defense lauded President Marcos yesterday for his clear and firm position of protecting Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
4 dead, 60 injured in strong Abra quake

4 dead, 60 injured in strong Abra quake

1 day ago
The magnitude-7.0 quake that hit Abra on Wednesday morning has left four dead and 60 others injured, Interior Secretary Benhur...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

Sandiganbayan rules Marcoses only get to keep 4 properties

1 day ago
The Fourth Division of the Sandiganbayan said in a recent decision that the Marcos family will only get to keep four properties,...
Headlines
fbtw
Salceda wants Facebook, Google to pay taxes

Salceda wants Facebook, Google to pay taxes

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
House committee on ways and means chairman Joey Salceda is bent on going after Facebook and Google, which he claimed are not...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Palace extends authority of OICs until December 31

Palace extends authority of OICs until December 31

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 46 minutes ago
Memorandum Circular 3 amended and supplemented Memorandum Circular 1, which directed officers-in-charge of government agencies,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill creating EDCOM II lapses into law

Bill creating EDCOM II lapses into law

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A bill creating a congressional body that would conduct a three-year review and assessment of the country's education system...
Headlines
fbtw
Nearly 13K people in Cordillera affected by Abra quake &mdash; NDRRMC

Nearly 13K people in Cordillera affected by Abra quake — NDRRMC

3 hours ago
In its 6 a.m. report, the NDRRMC said a total of 12,945 individuals or 3,456 families in the Cordillera Administrative Region...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo shooting suspect indicted

Ateneo shooting suspect indicted

4 hours ago
The Quezon City prosecutor’s office indicted doctor Chao-Tiao Yumol, who is facing three counts of murder, one count...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to continue campaign vs vaping

DOH to continue campaign vs vaping

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Despite the new law regulating vaporized nicotine products, the Department of Health (DOH) is not stopping its campaign against...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with