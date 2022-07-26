^

Headlines

Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 9:56am
Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps
Suspected gunman Chao Tiao Yumol (L) is escorted by police at Camp Karingal following his arrest after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.
STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The police filed multiple criminal complaints against the Chao Tiao Yumol, the arrested gunman at the Ateneo de Manila University.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Quezon City Police District in a statement said Yumol is facing the following compliants:

  • Murder, 3 counts
  • Frustrated murder in relation to Section 29 of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act
  • Violation of RA 10883 or New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016
  • Malicious mischief amounting to P80,000

The complaints have been filed before the Quezon City Prosecutors Office. PCol. Jean Fajardo told Philstar.com that Yumol has been referred for inquest proceeding on Monday.

An inquest proceeding shall determine the validity of a warrantless arrest, and if prosecutors find probable cause, the accused shall face charges before the court.

“Suspect remains under the custody of QCPD,” it added.

The shooting incident happened at around 2:55 p.m. of Sunday, before the Ateneo Law School graduation ceremony set inside the Quezon City university campus.

Former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay, executive assistant Victor George Capistrano and Ateneo guard Jeneven Bandiola were killed in the incident.

Hannah Furigay, daughter of the slain former mayor, was last reported to be getting medical treatment.

Barangay Loyola Heights captain Don Hayes said the shooter was captured along Aurora Boulevard after a chase along Esteban Abada Street in nearby Varsity Hills Subdivision.

Top officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., have called for a thorough and swift resolution into the shooting incident. — with reports from Franco Luna

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos' ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

Marcos' ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his plans for improving the education...
Headlines
fbtw
As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez officially bagged the position of Speaker in the 19th Congress – as expected, with votes...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 19,000 COVID-19 infections in past week

Over 19,000 COVID-19 infections in past week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
A total of 19,536 new infections were recorded in the country this past week, the Department of Health reported yesterda...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants farmers beneficiaries debts condoned

Marcos wants farmers beneficiaries debts condoned

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to implement a one-year moratorium on farmers' land amortization and interest...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

By Xave Gregorio | 37 minutes ago
We break down President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s the one-hour speech into easily digestible topics from A to Z.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos mum on &lsquo;short term&rsquo; plans for commuters, mobility groups say

Marcos mum on ‘short term’ plans for commuters, mobility groups say

By Jan Cuyco | 1 hour ago
As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave tall orders to complete big-ticket railway projects in his first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
Agricultural groups yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ commitment to modernize farms and provide support to farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers present demands, doubt major change

Workers present demands, doubt major change

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Organized labor yesterday presented demands to the new Marcos administration, but expressed doubt about achieving much improvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with