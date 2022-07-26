Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps

Suspected gunman Chao Tiao Yumol (L) is escorted by police at Camp Karingal following his arrest after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.

MANILA, Philippines — The police filed multiple criminal complaints against the Chao Tiao Yumol, the arrested gunman at the Ateneo de Manila University.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Quezon City Police District in a statement said Yumol is facing the following compliants:

Murder, 3 counts

Frustrated murder in relation to Section 29 of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act

Violation of RA 10883 or New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016

Malicious mischief amounting to P80,000

The complaints have been filed before the Quezon City Prosecutors Office. PCol. Jean Fajardo told Philstar.com that Yumol has been referred for inquest proceeding on Monday.

An inquest proceeding shall determine the validity of a warrantless arrest, and if prosecutors find probable cause, the accused shall face charges before the court.

“Suspect remains under the custody of QCPD,” it added.

The shooting incident happened at around 2:55 p.m. of Sunday, before the Ateneo Law School graduation ceremony set inside the Quezon City university campus.

Former Lamitan, Basilan Mayor Rose Furigay, executive assistant Victor George Capistrano and Ateneo guard Jeneven Bandiola were killed in the incident.

Hannah Furigay, daughter of the slain former mayor, was last reported to be getting medical treatment.

Barangay Loyola Heights captain Don Hayes said the shooter was captured along Aurora Boulevard after a chase along Esteban Abada Street in nearby Varsity Hills Subdivision.

Top officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., have called for a thorough and swift resolution into the shooting incident. — with reports from Franco Luna