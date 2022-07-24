Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence â€” Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

A body bag (C) is taken away from the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in Quezon City, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:24 p.m.) — It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were robbed of the occasion Sunday when an armed man open fired at guests and security personnel at the Loyola Heights campus of Ateneo de Manila University.

In a statement, the university said students, staff and guests are "dealing with trauma from the incident."

The shooter, identified as suspect Chao Tiao Yumul, a doctor, managed to mix himself with the crowd before he attacked the apparent target, Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay. Her daughter, Hannah, would be capping off her grueling law studies.

Furigay, along with her aide Victor George Capistrano and security guard Jeneven Bandiola, were killed. Hannah and a bystander, meanwhile, are recovering from injuries from the violence.

"Ateneo de Manila University extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served," the university added.

The Ateneo, as a response to the incident, locked down the campus and activated protocols.

Yumul was afterward apprehended by Quezon City police as reports about the incident made news headlines and broke out on social media.

"The Loyola Heights campus was immediately secured," the statement added. "The University assures the community that its campuses are safe, and security protocols are now being reviewed and strengthened further."

AFP/Maria Tan Police officers patrol the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte denounced the incident and requested the police to conduct a thorough investigation. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., meanwhile, also expressed shock over the incident and vowed a "swift" probe and justice.

Motive

Furigay, as a mayor, is remembered for her dynamism and development-oriented policies.

"During her term, the City Government of Lamitan was in full bloom manifested by the several awards, recognition and achievements received given by the different award-giving bodies—regional and national," the Basilan government said.

Former vice president Leni Robredo, a friend of Furigay's, said the mayor supported her office's programs in the city.

"Shocked by the news of Former Mayor Rose Furigay’s shooting. She, and her husband, Mayor Oric, were strong supporters of our Angat Buhay program in Lamitan. Lamitan City Government, under her leadership, provided the land in Bgy Buahan where our Yakan Weaving Center now stands. We have been to the beautiful city of Lamitan many times and we join the people in their grief," Robredo said in a Facebook post.

The Furigay family's lawyer, in an interview with ABS-CBN, alleged that Yumul has had a grudge since 2018 against the former mayor for having ordered the closure of his infirmary clinic.

Yumul's clinic, which was right across the Lamitan city hall, had been operating without a permit, said lawyer Quirino Esguerra. Furigay was implementing a cease and desist order from the Bangsamoro regional government in ordering its closure.

Prior to the incident at the Ateneo, Yumul had been facing dozens of cyber libel suits for his Facebook posts against Furigay.

Because of the apparent political motives of Yumul, law enforcers consider the incident an isolated case.