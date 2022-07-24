^

Headlines

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 8:14pm
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence â€” Ateneo
A body bag (C) is taken away from the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in Quezon City, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:24 p.m.) — It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were robbed of the occasion Sunday when an armed man open fired at guests and security personnel at the Loyola Heights campus of Ateneo de Manila University.

In a statement, the university said students, staff and guests are "dealing with trauma from the incident."

The shooter, identified as suspect Chao Tiao Yumul, a doctor, managed to mix himself with the crowd before he attacked the apparent target, Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay. Her daughter, Hannah, would be capping off her grueling law studies.

Furigay, along with her aide Victor George Capistrano and security guard Jeneven Bandiola, were killed. Hannah and a bystander, meanwhile, are recovering from injuries from the violence.

"Ateneo de Manila University extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served," the university added.

The Ateneo, as a response to the incident, locked down the campus and activated protocols.

Yumul was afterward apprehended by Quezon City police as reports about the incident made news headlines and broke out on social media.

"The Loyola Heights campus was immediately secured," the statement added. "The University assures the community that its campuses are safe, and security protocols are now being reviewed and strengthened further."

Police officers patrol the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022.
AFP/Maria Tan

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte denounced the incident and requested the police to conduct a thorough investigation. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., meanwhile, also expressed shock over the incident and vowed a "swift" probe and justice.

Motive

Furigay, as a mayor, is remembered for her dynamism and development-oriented policies.

"During her term, the City Government of Lamitan was in full bloom manifested by the several awards, recognition and achievements received given by the different award-giving bodies—regional and national,"  the Basilan government said.

Former vice president Leni Robredo, a friend of Furigay's, said the mayor supported her office's programs in the city.

"Shocked by the news of Former Mayor Rose Furigay’s shooting. She, and her husband, Mayor Oric, were strong supporters of our Angat Buhay program in Lamitan. Lamitan City Government, under her leadership, provided the land in Bgy Buahan where our Yakan Weaving Center now stands. We have been to the beautiful city of Lamitan many times and we join the people in their grief," Robredo said in a Facebook post.

The Furigay family's lawyer, in an interview with ABS-CBN, alleged that Yumul has had a grudge since 2018 against the former mayor for having ordered the closure of his infirmary clinic.

Yumul's clinic, which was right across the Lamitan city hall, had been operating without a permit, said lawyer Quirino Esguerra. Furigay was implementing a cease and desist order from the Bangsamoro regional government in ordering its closure.

Prior to the incident at the Ateneo, Yumul had been facing dozens of cyber libel suits for his Facebook posts against Furigay.

Because of the apparent political motives of Yumul, law enforcers consider the incident an isolated case.

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

CHAO TIAO YUMUL

LAMITAN CITY

MAYOR ROSE FURIGAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
Following a series of attacks, Asians, especially Filipinos, have been learning self-defense and de-escalation and undergoing...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Overbearing&rsquo; provisions prompt Marcos to veto bill strengthening OGCC

‘Overbearing’ provisions prompt Marcos to veto bill strengthening OGCC

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in his veto message to Congress that while he agrees with the need to strengthen the OGCC,...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

3 days ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
H&auml;agen-Dazs recalls vanilla ice cream over ethylene oxide

Häagen-Dazs recalls vanilla ice cream over ethylene oxide

By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration said American ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs made a voluntary recall of several batches...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Flood warning system must be prioritized

PAGASA: Flood warning system must be prioritized

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
Modernizing the country’s flood forecasting and warning system should be a priority of government as the state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to global spread
Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to global spread
12 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox
WHO triggers highest alert on monkeypox
12 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
DSWD forms recognition system for frontline employees

DSWD forms recognition system for frontline employees

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has established a recognition system to commend their frontliners who provide...
Headlines
fbtw

Senator welcomes K-12 review

21 hours ago
Senator Bong Go has welcomed the proposal to review the K–12 program the Department of Education is implementing, noting that it has both benefits and drawbacks.
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief cites agencies for anti-trafficking Tier 1 status

DILG chief cites agencies for anti-trafficking Tier 1 status

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos has lauded Philippine law enforcement agencies in its anti-trafficking efforts after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with