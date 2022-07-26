^

Headlines

Workers present demands, doubt major change

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2022 | 12:00am
Workers present demands, doubt major change
Commuters lined up at an EDSA bus carousel terminal along Monumento in Caloocan City on Tuesday (June 7, 2022).
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Organized labor yesterday presented demands to the new Marcos administration, but expressed doubt about achieving much improvement in their lives.

Partido ng Manggagawa chair Renato Magtubo wants an outright wage increase as well as a change in the current wage fixing mechanism.

Magtubo said they are also seeking a package of universal social protection programs that aim to lower households’ daily cost of living.

He also called for a safer workplace, freedom of association and an end to red-tagging and extrajudicial killings.

However, Magtubo said workers are not pinning much hope on the hype of the Marcos administration of a “golden era” for the country, particularly for workers.

“Never has there been a golden age for workers under any administration and neither will it be realized under BBM, or until full employment, a living wage, safe workplaces and a healthy environment are achieved,” he stressed.

“If Marcos Jr. simply goes on as business-as-usual during his first SONA, the rest of his six years will be the same over and over again, or even worse,” Magtubo added.

Kilusang Mayo Uno chair Elmer Labog said Marcos should address labor issues or face the workers’ rage.

“The entire country will be focused and anticipating what Junior (Marcos) will say about the (labor) crisis. This is because we haven’t heard of any plan to address this despite him being in position for almost a month now,” Labog said in Filipino.

“If Junior’s plan is to continue what (former president) Duterte started, he may as well say he plans on continuing the abuses and hardships workers have been facing,” Labog said.

Social enterprises

Meanwhile, civil society organizations, led by Oxfam Pilipinas, have urged the 19th Congress to prioritize the passage of the Poverty Reduction through Social Entrepreneurship (PRESENT) Bill to help more Filipinos recover faster from the COVID pandemic.

“At the heart of the proposed social entrepreneurship bill is the aspiration to help members of low-income communities and vulnerable groups, especially women, earn a decent living and escape poverty,” Oxfam Pilipinas country director Lot Felizco said in a press statement.

Felizco pointed out that despite the comprehensive assistance that social entrepreneurs have been extending to the communities that they serve – such as training and jobs creation, entrepreneurship support and market intermediation – they still face many challenges with the current policy environment.

“Social enterprises are forced to fit into the mold of for-profit businesses or non-profit organizations, but they are neither,” said Felizco.

Felizco said it was high time to “recognize a social enterprise as a different entity altogether that requires its own set of definitions and assistance.”

“Especially in rural and far-flung areas, these social enterprises are filling the gap that the market and the government do not have the capacity or the expertise to fill,” Felizco said.

Marie Lisa Dacanay, convenor of the PRESENT Coalition and president of the Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia, said that the proposed measure also aims to promote social entrepreneurship as a strategy for poverty reduction.

“This bill, if passed, will enable the creation and strengthening of social enterprises as transformational partners of the poor and marginalized,” Dacanay said.

She pointed out that even without systematic government support, social enterprises have grown from 30,000 in 2007 to more than 164,000 before the pandemic.

“With systematic government support, a vibrant social enterprise sector can address poverty on a grand scale while ensuring inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic towards accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals of zero poverty, no hunger, reduced inequality, women’s economic empowerment and building resilient and sustainable communities,” she said.

Dacanay said that they are now collaborating with the Department of Trade and Industry for the creation of a database of social enterprises after the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council recently passed a resolution recognizing social enterprises as “partners of government” in poverty reduction and inclusive recovery.

“With a clear picture of what and where social enterprises are in the Philippines, we can put together distinct and systematic government programs, services and incentives to support their development and growth,” Dacanay said. – Elizabeth Marcelo

WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reveals ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

Marcos reveals ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his plans for improving the education...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet &mdash; analysts

Marcos Jr.’s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet — analysts

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. failed to mention exactly how he plans to do this in the context of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his first State of the Nation Address called on Congress to pass a law that would make the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government should work on procuring vaccines vs monkeypox

Government should work on procuring vaccines vs monkeypox

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The government should start looking at how the Philippines can procure vaccines for monkeypox as part of its early preparation...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants farmers beneficiaries debts condoned

Marcos wants farmers beneficiaries debts condoned

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to implement a one-year moratorium on farmers' land amortization and interest...
Headlines
fbtw
Rightsizing gov't on top of Marcos' priority bills

Rightsizing gov't on top of Marcos' priority bills

By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
A measure that aims to "rightsize" the government bureaucracy by merging, splitting, transferring and abolishing some of its...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos in his first SONA: 'State of the nation is sound'

Marcos in his first SONA: 'State of the nation is sound'

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
While admitting that the Philippines is facing difficult times, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described the state of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos acknowledges need to address classroom availability in return to face-to-face classes

Marcos acknowledges need to address classroom availability in return to face-to-face classes

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. repeated his administration’s commitment to full in-person learning this school year...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with