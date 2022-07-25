^

Headlines

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 8:00am
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before a joint session of Congress on July 25, 2022, at 4 p.m.

He is expected to enumerate his priority bills and to ask Congress to pass measures that will help his administration carry out its programs.

Follow Philstar.com's live full coverage of the SONA. (Can't view the LIVE updates? Click here.)

SONA 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

13 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for swift probe into Ateneo shooting

Marcos calls for swift probe into Ateneo shooting

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called for a swift investigation into a shooting incident in Quezon City that left three persons...
Headlines
fbtw
No moratorium on creation of new agencies &ndash; Zubiri

No moratorium on creation of new agencies – Zubiri

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
There is no need to have a moratorium in Congress on creating new departments and agencies despite the thrust of the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators eager to hear how Marcos addresses inflation, pandemic

Senators eager to hear how Marcos addresses inflation, pandemic

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
The Senate will do its utmost best to support President Marcos’ legislative agenda and fund his initiatives, which he...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar backs development of digital economy

Villar backs development of digital economy

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
The government and the private sector must work together to break down all the barriers and challenges to developing the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
10 provinces hit &lsquo;very high&rsquo; COVID-19 positivity rate

10 provinces hit ‘very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
Ten provinces registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates or more than 20 percent as of July 22 compared...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters&rsquo;

‘2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Those who registered to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections over 2.5 million in all are not yet sanctioned...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan denies Napoles&rsquo; bid to quash &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps

Sandigan denies Napoles’ bid to quash ‘pork’ raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the motion of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to quash her latest graft and malversation...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
It will make sense if the national government postpones the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled on Dec....
Headlines
fbtw
Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine&rsquo;s growth &ndash; Concepcion

Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine’s growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has stressed the need for a more inclusive agriculture system, where the private sector...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with