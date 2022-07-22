^

Headlines

Yet another Filipino attacked in New York — consulate

Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 4:33pm
Yet another Filipino attacked in New York â consulate
A sign alerts people to a Covid-19 testing site in Times Square on May 03, 2022 in New York City. Health officials announced on Monday that New York City will raise its COVID alert level to medium as cases have surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five boroughs.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — In yet another attack on a Filipino in the United States, the Philippine Consulate in New York reported Friday that a 51-year-old Filipino woman was “verbally assaulted and harassed” in the city.

Elmer Cato, the Philippines’ consul general in New York, said on Twitter that the Filipino woman was also prevented by her attacker, identified as a “homeless woman,” from boarding a train at the 63rd Drive Subway Station in Rego Park in the Queens borough.

This comes just a little over a week since an 18-year-old Filipino tourist was violently assaulted near the Philippine Center in Manhattan where he sustained injuries on his face.

Described by Cato as “another hate incident,” this attack is the latest reported to the consulate in New York which has seen a 12.6% increase in hate crimes compared to the past year, according to data from the New York Police Department.

Major crimes in the city have also soared by 37%, while transit crimes spiked by 55.5%, prompting the consulate there to advise Filipinos to be vigilant.

Filipinos and other Asians have been targets of racially-motivated attacks in the US, which began to see a spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. — Xave Gregorio

DISCRIMINATION

HARASSMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As promised, Padilla begins push for federalism, other charter changes

As promised, Padilla begins push for federalism, other charter changes

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
In filing Senate Resolution No. 6, Padilla made his case by pointing to what he said was the centralization of both political...
Headlines
fbtw
New US ambassador arrives in Philippines

New US ambassador arrives in Philippines

8 hours ago
MaryKay Carlson, the United States’ new envoy to the Philippines will present her letter of credence to President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

23 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
QC gov't to 'review counter-points' in denial of permit to rally vs Marcos SONA

QC gov't to 'review counter-points' in denial of permit to rally vs Marcos SONA

7 hours ago
"I have instructed the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety to carefully review the counter-points that were...
Headlines
fbtw
Mandatory military training in schools pushed

Mandatory military training in schools pushed

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The National Youth Commission has urged President Marcos to issue an executive order making military training a requirement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate suddenly going up again

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate suddenly going up again

3 hours ago
"It is not yet clear what is driving this change in trends. It is also not clear at this time when the peak will be reached...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla files bill pushing for legalization of medical marijuana

Padilla files bill pushing for legalization of medical marijuana

4 hours ago
Under the bill, the Department of Health shall establish Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers in public tertiary hospitals...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat appeals court rejection of TRO plea vs NTC blocking memorandum

Bulatlat appeals court rejection of TRO plea vs NTC blocking memorandum

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“It is indubitable that Bulatlat.com is not accessible to a significant portion of the public. Hence, contrary to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Reverse &lsquo;rights violations, impunity&rsquo; under Duterte, HRW tells Marcos

Reverse ‘rights violations, impunity’ under Duterte, HRW tells Marcos

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Human Rights Watch says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a "golden opportunity" to undo the policies of his predecessor...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to resume talks with China on West Philippine Sea

Marcos urged to resume talks with China on West Philippine Sea

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
A Senate resolution has been filed urging President Marcos to resume bilateral talks with China to promote cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with