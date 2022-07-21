^

Headlines

DILG to push for reassessment of training for police investigators

Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 2:11pm
DILG to push for reassessment of training for police investigators
In this photo dated August 3, 2020, personnel of the Quezon City Police District's Kamuning Police Station 10 are pictured during their morning flag-raising rites.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday that it would advocate for a reassessment of the training and qualification for police investigators, especially those participating in the government's anti-drug efforts. 

At a joint press briefing Thursday morning between the Justice and Interior Departments, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos questioned the training of the country's cops, pointing out as an example that only 123 of the 22,774 police investigators in the country are graduates of law. 

Citing data from 2016 to July 2022, Abalos said that only 62,000 or just 21% of the some 291,000 drug cases filed by the Philippine National Police have landed convictions. Abalos pointed to lack of training in the judicial process. 

"Whatever they have, we will supplement it...There should be a reassessment of those who were chosen. What were their qualifications? What seminar did they undergo?" Abalos said in mixed Filipino and English. 

Abalos has said that he intended to continue the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal narcotics but focus on quelling the country's drug problem at its source. 

At an earlier briefing, he said that the PNP under him would "put greater focus in building up strong cases against illegal drug suspects to ensure that no cases will be dismissed and they will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars."

READ: Abuse in 'drug war' routinely covered up, advocates say

"What is important is not the quantity of the cases filed but their quality. So we will discuss this with our people and we will have to review it. How do we get our investigators? Is there a volunteer system or an examination they have to take?"

Abalos lamented what he said was the high volume of cases being dismissed on technicalities under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

In particular, he pointed to Section 21 of the law, which requires anti-drug personnel to immediately conduct an inventory of seized drugs, while all anti-drug operations should be carried out in the presence of members of the media, officials of the barangay, or a representative of the Department of Justice.

He said he would urge local government units across the country to designate city hall employees to serve as Justice Department representatives in drug cases for the purpose of preparing stronger cases against drug suspects and fulfilling the requirements of the law. 

"We are going to raise this because these are things happening on the ground, some of the things are being dismissed because of the lack of witnesses, and that's something we don't want," he said.

"It's a waste to do all that work only to have cases dismissed on technicalities."

Abalos and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said their departments would coordinate with each other, with Congress, and even the Supreme Court to expedite the release of PDLs who go beyond maximum jail time. They said this is meant to ease the longstanding problem of jail congestion in the country.

Both the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology are attached agencies under the DILG.

The DILG chief also raised the possibility of installing CCTVs in the alleyways and entrances of local jail centers to better protect persons deprived of liberty. — Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DILG

DOJ

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;COA granted OVP under Robredo&rsquo;s appeal on audit findings&rsquo;

‘COA granted OVP under Robredo’s appeal on audit findings’

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has granted the appeal of the office of then vice president Leni Robredo regarding its report that...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: 'Bossing' Vic Sotto of &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; fame, still alive at 68

Fact check: 'Bossing' Vic Sotto of ‘Eat Bulaga’ fame, still alive at 68

1 day ago
Vic Sotto, who rose to fame through the noontime television show “Eat Bulaga” and eventually starred in several...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names new TESDA chief; bowler Coo to PSC

Marcos names new TESDA chief; bowler Coo to PSC

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has named a former labor undersecretary as chief of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PNP chief&rsquo;s conviction on rubber boat scam upheld

Ex-PNP chief’s conviction on rubber boat scam upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the graft conviction of former Philippine National Police chief director general Jesus Verzosa...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Photo of Korean 'commuters' in line actually queue for visas

Fact check: Photo of Korean 'commuters' in line actually queue for visas

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A Facebook post compared the situation of commuters in three countries, including the Philippines, amid strong calls for better...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Digitization of records among measures to decongest crowded jails

Digitization of records among measures to decongest crowded jails

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. are taking head on the challenge that long...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos picks Yogi Filemon Ruiz as acting Customs chief

Marcos picks Yogi Filemon Ruiz as acting Customs chief

4 hours ago
Malacañang announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sworn in Yogi Filemon Ruiz as the acting commissioner...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos told to be vigilant as crime rates soar in New York

Filipinos told to be vigilant as crime rates soar in New York

5 hours ago
“Kababayan are reminded to be situationally aware at all times when outside their residences and to take the necessary...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo revives Bayanihan e-Konsulta as COVID-19 cases rise

Robredo revives Bayanihan e-Konsulta as COVID-19 cases rise

6 hours ago
Bayanihan e-Konsulta, a teleconsultation program initiated by former Vice President Leni Robredo in response to the pandemic...
Headlines
fbtw
83% of Pinoys hopeful worst of COVID-19 over &ndash; SWS

83% of Pinoys hopeful worst of COVID-19 over – SWS

15 hours ago
Around eight in every 10 Filipinos are hopeful that the worst of COVID is over, a survey conducted by Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with