DILG to push for reassessment of training for police investigators

In this photo dated August 3, 2020, personnel of the Quezon City Police District's Kamuning Police Station 10 are pictured during their morning flag-raising rites.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday that it would advocate for a reassessment of the training and qualification for police investigators, especially those participating in the government's anti-drug efforts.

At a joint press briefing Thursday morning between the Justice and Interior Departments, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos questioned the training of the country's cops, pointing out as an example that only 123 of the 22,774 police investigators in the country are graduates of law.

Citing data from 2016 to July 2022, Abalos said that only 62,000 or just 21% of the some 291,000 drug cases filed by the Philippine National Police have landed convictions. Abalos pointed to lack of training in the judicial process.

"Whatever they have, we will supplement it...There should be a reassessment of those who were chosen. What were their qualifications? What seminar did they undergo?" Abalos said in mixed Filipino and English.

Abalos has said that he intended to continue the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal narcotics but focus on quelling the country's drug problem at its source.

At an earlier briefing, he said that the PNP under him would "put greater focus in building up strong cases against illegal drug suspects to ensure that no cases will be dismissed and they will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars."

READ: Abuse in 'drug war' routinely covered up, advocates say

"What is important is not the quantity of the cases filed but their quality. So we will discuss this with our people and we will have to review it. How do we get our investigators? Is there a volunteer system or an examination they have to take?"

Abalos lamented what he said was the high volume of cases being dismissed on technicalities under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In particular, he pointed to Section 21 of the law, which requires anti-drug personnel to immediately conduct an inventory of seized drugs, while all anti-drug operations should be carried out in the presence of members of the media, officials of the barangay, or a representative of the Department of Justice.

He said he would urge local government units across the country to designate city hall employees to serve as Justice Department representatives in drug cases for the purpose of preparing stronger cases against drug suspects and fulfilling the requirements of the law.

"We are going to raise this because these are things happening on the ground, some of the things are being dismissed because of the lack of witnesses, and that's something we don't want," he said.

"It's a waste to do all that work only to have cases dismissed on technicalities."

Abalos and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said their departments would coordinate with each other, with Congress, and even the Supreme Court to expedite the release of PDLs who go beyond maximum jail time. They said this is meant to ease the longstanding problem of jail congestion in the country.

Both the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology are attached agencies under the DILG.

The DILG chief also raised the possibility of installing CCTVs in the alleyways and entrances of local jail centers to better protect persons deprived of liberty. — Franco Luna