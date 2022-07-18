^

CSC says ready to help state workers affected by streamlining of bureaucracy

Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 1:50pm
CSC says ready to help state workers affected by streamlining of bureaucracy
This August 19, 2020 photo shows the "mega contact-tracing center" in Valenzuela City.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Service Commission will help personnel who will be affected by a proposal to "rightsize" the government — a move that some state workers worry will mean layoffs for many.

Labor group Confederation for Unity Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees has raised that attempts to reorganize and streamline government offices always affect rank-and-file workers first.

"The CSC may take a lead role in the placement of affected personnel with permanent appointments who will opt to remain in the government service," CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said in mixed English and Filipino during an interview with state television on Monday.

"Nagawa na ito through a human resource pool. Kailangan namin i-retool sila para ma-deploy sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, requiring ‘yung kanilang qualifications, skills, and competencies."

(This has already been done through a human resource pool. We need to re-tool them so they may be deployed to other government agencies that require their qualifications, skills, and competencies.)

Lizada added that the commission, along with the Department of Budget and Management, may also assist agencies that wish to conduct an organizational review. She said the number of affected personnel would depend on the result of the review.

In a speech in March, CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said the government employs around 1.7 million workers. 

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman earlier said that they are preparing a proposal to rightsize the bureaucracy to rationalize government offices, which would help the government save P14.8 billion that will instead be spent on social welfare programs, infrastructure projects, the health sector, and agriculture, among others.

The proposal would be submitted to Congress before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nationa Address on July 25. Pangandaman had estimated some two million personnel would be affected by this move.

In an attempt to quell panic among government workers, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma over the weekend said the government’s rightsizing plan "may not actually mean downsizing the public labor force."

"Let’s be more positive with rightsizing where the possibility of transferring or even hiring of more people by a government with lots of tasks to perform is very high," Laguesma said.

Meanwhile, the CSC promised that it will review any government proposal to ensure that the welfare of government employees would not be put on the line.

"The commission assures everyone that it will thoroughly study any proposed legislation on rightsizing the bureaucracy and provide its inputs with the welfare of civil servants and the effective delivery of service to the public as its primordial considerations," Lizada said. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Franco Luna and Xave Gregorio

