DOH to study dengue jabs as infections rise

An Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen through a microscope at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 14, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday it will thoroughly study the use of dengue vaccines as cases of the viral infection increase in the Philippines.

“What we’re doing here in the department would be gathering evidence, studying it, and once we have completed that, we’ll be convening our experts,” Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the health department, said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“So we will study this thoroughly so we can provide recommendations to our president,” she added.

The DOH recorded 64,797 dengue cases from January 1 to June 25. The figure was 90% higher than the 34,074 reported infections during the same period in 2021.

All regions in the country, except Ilocos region and Caraga, have exceeded the dengue epidemic threshold from May 29 to June 25.

One dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, has been licensed, according to the World Health Organization. Five dengue vaccines were in clinical development as of 2018.

In 2017, the Philippines suspended its dengue vaccination program following the announcement of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur that Dengvaxia could cause severe dengue if given to those without prior exposure to dengue.

Other countries dealt with Sanofi's announcement by updating guidelines. But in the Philippines, the news sparked political drama and breakdown of public trust in vaccination following unfounded claims that the anti-dengue vaccine caused the deaths of children inoculated with it.

In a position paper on Dengvaxia vaccine, the WHO said the vaccine has been shown in clinical trials to be efficacious and safe in persons who have had a previous dengue infection.

The United Nations health agency also recommended that for countries considering vaccination as part of their dengue control program, a “pre-vaccination screening strategy” would be the preferred option. Under this strategy, only persons with evidence of past dengue infection would be vaccinated.