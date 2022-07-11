^

Headlines

DOH logs 64,797 dengue cases, up 90% from 2021

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 4:43pm
DOH logs 64,797 dengue cases, up 90% from 2021
An aedes aegypti mosquito that carryies the dengue virus is photographed at a laboratory of the National Center for the Control of Tropical Diseases (CENCET) in Santo Domingo on July 9, 2019.
AFP / Erika Santelices

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded over 64,000 dengue cases in the country from January to June this year, which is 90% higher than the cases logged during the same period in 2021.

In a message to reporters Monday, the DOH said that 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25. The agency recorded 34,074 cases during the same period last year.

Most cases were from Central Luzon (9,426), Central Visayas (7,741), and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,684).

A total of 21,115 cases were recorded from May 29 to June 25 alone, the DOH said. Central Luzon accounted for most of the cases with 3,902, followed by Central Visayas with 2,316 cases, and Metro Manila with 1,997 cases.

The health department also reported 274 dengue-related deaths this year.

The DOH has been advising the public to search and destroy breeding places of mosquitoes, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, and support fogging in hotspot areas.

Proper waste management

In a release Sunday, green group EcoWaste Coalition renewed its call for proper waste management amid the increase in dengue cases.

It called on all local government units, especially barangays, to intensify the implementation of Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, noting it will help reduce dengue infections and other water-borne diseases.

“The Barangay Chairperson and the Barangay Solid Waste Management Committee should rouse residents into complying with RA 9003 and mobilize them in the necessary campaign to find and remove mosquito breeding places in the neighborhood,” said EcoWaste Coalition zero waste campaigner Jove Benosa.

“It’s important to stop the indiscriminate disposal of plastic bags, bottles and their lids, glass and plastic bottles, tin cans, snack packs, and used tires, which can serve as a breeding spot for virus-carrying Aedes mosquitoes,” he added.

 

 

 

DENGUE

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara&rsquo;s OVP moving to Mandaluyong

Sara’s OVP moving to Mandaluyong

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President is preparing to move to a new office in Mandaluyong City, supposedly to “enhance efficiency”...
Headlines
fbtw
Taal Volcano status lowered to Alert Level 1

Taal Volcano status lowered to Alert Level 1

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
“Alert Level 1 means that the volcano is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased...
Headlines
fbtw
SC extends submission of 2022 Bar exam application until August 15

SC extends submission of 2022 Bar exam application until August 15

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court has extended the submission of applications for those who intend to take the 2022 Bar examinations slated...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Rainy week ahead for Luzon, Visayas

PAGASA: Rainy week ahead for Luzon, Visayas

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas and an enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat will bring more rainfall to most parts of the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla: Divorce bill meant to protect, not destroy family

Padilla: Divorce bill meant to protect, not destroy family

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
While he favors marriages that last forever, Sen. Robin Padilla has filed a divorce bill which he claims is meant to protect,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Arroyo admin's Lotilla returns to head Department of Energy

Arroyo admin's Lotilla returns to head Department of Energy

11 minutes ago
Lotilla will be replacing outgoing chief Alfonso Cusi, who veered away from the agency's "technology neutral" stance in favor...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines posts 39% rise in daily COVID-19 cases from July 4 to 10

Philippines posts 39% rise in daily COVID-19 cases from July 4 to 10

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 38 minutes ago
In a bulletin, the DOH said it recorded 10,271 additional infections in the past week. Of the new cases, 27 had severe and...
Headlines
fbtw
For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

1 hour ago
The West Philippine Sea Coalition is urging the country’s new leaders to “not sail in the same direction as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Risa Hontiveros, Robin Padilla unlikely allies in reviving discussion on divorce

Risa Hontiveros, Robin Padilla unlikely allies in reviving discussion on divorce

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Robin Padilla are finding themselves on the same side of the fence as they have both identified...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila at 10.9%

OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila at 10.9%

3 hours ago
Latest data from the research firm showed that 10.9% or one in every 10 COVID-19 tests done in the capital region yielded...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with