DOH logs 64,797 dengue cases, up 90% from 2021

An aedes aegypti mosquito that carryies the dengue virus is photographed at a laboratory of the National Center for the Control of Tropical Diseases (CENCET) in Santo Domingo on July 9, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded over 64,000 dengue cases in the country from January to June this year, which is 90% higher than the cases logged during the same period in 2021.

In a message to reporters Monday, the DOH said that 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25. The agency recorded 34,074 cases during the same period last year.

Most cases were from Central Luzon (9,426), Central Visayas (7,741), and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,684).

A total of 21,115 cases were recorded from May 29 to June 25 alone, the DOH said. Central Luzon accounted for most of the cases with 3,902, followed by Central Visayas with 2,316 cases, and Metro Manila with 1,997 cases.

The health department also reported 274 dengue-related deaths this year.

The DOH has been advising the public to search and destroy breeding places of mosquitoes, secure self-protection, seek early consultation, and support fogging in hotspot areas.

Proper waste management

In a release Sunday, green group EcoWaste Coalition renewed its call for proper waste management amid the increase in dengue cases.

It called on all local government units, especially barangays, to intensify the implementation of Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, noting it will help reduce dengue infections and other water-borne diseases.

“The Barangay Chairperson and the Barangay Solid Waste Management Committee should rouse residents into complying with RA 9003 and mobilize them in the necessary campaign to find and remove mosquito breeding places in the neighborhood,” said EcoWaste Coalition zero waste campaigner Jove Benosa.

“It’s important to stop the indiscriminate disposal of plastic bags, bottles and their lids, glass and plastic bottles, tin cans, snack packs, and used tires, which can serve as a breeding spot for virus-carrying Aedes mosquitoes,” he added.