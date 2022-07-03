Duterte launches OVP satellite offices to bring services to regions

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she launched six satellite centers of the Office of the Vice President to give citizens better access to her office's services.

It is yet unclear what services the OVP will be offering, but a medical assistance program has existed since the terms of Jejomar Binay and of Leni Robredo, Duterte's predecessor as vice president. The OVP also offered medical teleconsulation and support to medical frontliners during the lockdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sa aking unang buong araw bilang bise presidente, nagbukas po tayo ng mga satellite office sa iba’t-ibang bahagi ng bansa upang matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng madali at agarang access sa mga serbisyong mula sa Office of the Vice President," Duterte said in a Facebook post on Saturday evening.

(During my first full day as vice president, we opened satellite offices in different regions across the country to help fellow Filipinos have easier and immediate access to the services that will be offered by the Office of the Vice President.)

One of the new satelite offices is located in Luzon, while two are in Mindanao and another three are located in the Visayas region.

These are in:

Dagupan

Escario Central, Camputhaw, Cebu City

JT Commercial Complex, Tacloban City

Zamboanga City

Davao City

Villa Bali, Barangay Mabua, Tandag City

Aside from her duties as vice president, Duterte is also part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet, tasked to lead the education department amid an education crisis brought by the pandemic.

