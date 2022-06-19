^

Headlines

UN rapporteur calls for junking of Esperon perjury suit vs rights defenders

Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 12:44pm
UN rapporteur calls for junking of Esperon perjury suit vs rights defenders
In this Oct. 3, 2019 photo, rights groups call for the dismissal of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.’s perjury case.
Karapatan / Released

MANILA, Philippines — A United Nations special rapporteur is calling on Philippine authorities to dismiss perjury charges filed against human rights defenders in the Philippines, raising concerns that the suits are "a form of retaliation for the human rights activities" of groupls like Karapatan.

Karapatan Secretary-General Tinay Palabay, along with other members of Karapatan, Gabriela Secretary-General Joan May Salvador, and Sr. Emma Cupin of the Rural Missionaries of Philippines, are scheduled to go to court Monday to face a perjury charge filed by Hermogenes Esperon Jr., the country's national security adviser.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Right Defenders Mary Lawlor called on Philippine authorities to stop attacking rights defenders in the country.  

"I urge the authorities in the Philippines to stop the targeting of Human Rights Defenders, and instead promote and protect their work," she said in a statement dated June 18.

The human rights defenders previously sought court protection from threats and harassment that they said were targeted at human rights defenders and development workers.

The Court of Appeals dismissed the pleas, saying "there is no evidence of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, malicious prosecutions and defamations" and that court protection orders "cannot be issued on amorphous and uncertain grounds."

The petition named National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., but it was eventually dismissed over said lack of probable cause and insufficient evidence. 

Esperon, named a respondent in the petitions, filed the perjury charges two months after the CA junked them. He accused the group of misrepresenting Rural Missionaries of Philippines as a "registered non-stock, non-profit organization" in their plea. 

READRMP says it’s in process of clarifying status with SEC

"Esperon’s perjury charge is evidently a retaliatory act after the groups included him as a respondent in a protection order filled before the Supreme Court against increasing attacks, intimidation, and red-tagging by government officials and security forces," Belgian health and development NGO Viva Salud said in a statement dated June 16.

Viva Salud has partnered with Gabriela and other local groups on health-related projects.

Lawlor raised a similar concern in her statement, saying the charges "may also be a form of retaliation for the human rights activities of these local Human Rights Defenders."

"We have seen in recent years that many defenders have been dragged before the courts, smeared, red tagged and murdered in the Philippines," she also said. 

Karapatan’s Ryan Hubilla and Zara Alvarez were murdered in June 2019 and August 2020, respectively. Viva Salud said Alvarez died while waiting for the court’s decision on the petition for a writ of amparo.

Viva Salud also called for passage of legislation that would provide legal protection for human rights defenders doing their work in the country. 

It also called on the UN Human Rights Council to start its "long overdue" investigation on the extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations in the country.

"We call on the incoming Marcos government to drop the perjury charges against [the human rights defenders] and instead address the worsening human rights situation left by the outgoing Duterte administration," the Belgian NGO also said. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Gaea Katreena Cabico

GABRIELA

HERMOGENES ESPERON JR.

HUMAN RIGHTS

KARAPATAN

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Luzon grid goes on red alert &mdash; DOE

Luzon grid goes on red alert — DOE

By Angelica Y. Yang | 21 hours ago
A red alert status was hoisted over the Luzon grid on Saturday afternoon due to a deficiency in power generation that may...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still in money launder gray list

Philippines still in money launder gray list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Paris-based Financial Action Task Force has retained the Philippines in its “gray list,” citing the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima granted medical furlough by Muntinlupa court

De Lima granted medical furlough by Muntinlupa court

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
A regional trial court in Muntinlupa City granted a five-day medical furlough to detained Sen. Leila De Lima who is scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. nominates BIR, NICA leaders

Marcos Jr. nominates BIR, NICA leaders

1 day ago
President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has nominated the new heads of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and National...
Headlines
fbtw
Booster guidelines for minors aged 12 to 17 may be released by next week &mdash; DOH

Booster guidelines for minors aged 12 to 17 may be released by next week — DOH

By Angelica Y. Yang | 22 hours ago
The Health department said Saturday that it expects the guidelines for the implementation of COVID-19 booster jabs for minors...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Department ready for VP-elect Duterte's leadership, DepEd chief says

Department ready for VP-elect Duterte's leadership, DepEd chief says

14 minutes ago
"I look forward to turning over to you the leadership of DepEd," Briones, a former professor of public administration, s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices going up anew

Pump prices going up anew

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
A weaker peso, along with global developments, will again push pump prices higher this week.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd launches &lsquo;virtual labs&rsquo; for senior high school

DepEd launches ‘virtual labs’ for senior high school

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education has launched a new program that aims to improve access to technology for senior high school students...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to boost agriculture sector amid looming food crisis

Marcos vows to boost agriculture sector amid looming food crisis

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reiterated his commitment to prioritize the agriculture sector as the world braces...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid rise in fuel prices, gov't urged to create emergency task force to address transport woes

Amid rise in fuel prices, gov't urged to create emergency task force to address transport woes

20 hours ago
Commuter group The Passenger Forum on Saturday called on the Philippine government to create an emergency task force dedicated...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with