US to invest $130 billion to develop emerging Defense technologies

International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Director-General and Chief Executive John Chipman (R) gestures to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States is investing $130 billion for its defense budget for research and development of emerging technologies.

Based on a transcript of United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s interview at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue dated June 11, he said that Washington continues “to invest a sustantial amount” to ensure that the country can respond to any potential conflict.



“We believe that in order to remain relevant, we have to make sure that we're investing in the right kinds of things to support the operational concepts that we think are important in any conflict — that we'll employ in any conflict going forward.” Austin said.

However, he did not provide further details on the technologies that they are looking into but emphasized plans to continue working with their partners.

“I would just say that it’s important for us to continue to work with our allies and partners as we develop these technologies,” Austin said.

He agreed that the Ukraine-Russia situation is an example that war may happen at any moment, saying countries’ military forces and defenses should have the right capabilities.

Russia invaded Ukraine earlier in February, leaving over 5 million refugees from Ukraine seeking refuge across Europe according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

When asked about the consequence of China’s militarization of artificial islands in contested waters, Austin said Beijing’s actions led to allies and partners countries banding together “in a more deliberate way to make sure that they have the ability to protect their interest and their territory on waters.”

China has been building artificial islands in waters that the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei have claims to. Beijing has been using these as its military bases.

READ: China Coast Guard entering foreign waters via artificial islands

“There are some consequences and those consequences are a much more united region. A region that's focused ever so much more on a vision of free and open Indo-Pacific. So, I think -- I think there have been consequences,” Austin said.