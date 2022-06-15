Philippines finds more cases of BA.5, BA.2.12.1 subvariant

Mall-goers enjoy the nightlife as they dine at restaurants in Quezon City on Friday, June 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected additional cases of the more transmissible Omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.2.12.1, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that six more cases of the BA.5 subvariant and 10 more cases of the BA.2.12.1 subvariant have been found.

But she stressed that the presence of new subvariants is not directly related to the slight increase in cases.

Here are the details about the additional BA.5 cases:

Two individuals from Metro Manila; one each from Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao were found to have the new subvariant. Authorities are still verifying the location of the remaining unknown case.

Four individuals are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the rest is still being checked.

At the moment, the exposure of the cases are still unknown. Their travel histories are also being verified.

Five individuals have been tagged as recovered, while one is still undergoing home isolation.

Meanwhile, there are the details about the new BA.2.12.1 cases: