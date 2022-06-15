PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will implement gun ban to ensure security during the inauguration events of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

Gun ban will be imposed in Davao region from June 16 to 21 and from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila, said Police MGen. Valeriano de Leon, PNP director for operations.

Related Stories Marcos Jr. to take oath at National Museum on June 30

Marcos will take his oath of office at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on June 30.

"That [gun ban] is three days before [the event] and two days after [the event]. Why? Because we have clearing areas and if there are incidents that warrant investigation," De Leon said.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of Duterte-Carpio will be held at San Pedro Square near Davao City Hall on June 19. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo will attend the event. — Gaea Katreena Cabico