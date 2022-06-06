Manibela asks commuters for understanding as drivers suspend operations

Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.

MANILA, Philippines — Transport workers’ and commuters' group Manibela (Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon) is asking commuters to understand why their members have had to halt operations this week amid rising fuel prices.

In a statement on Monday, Manibela Chairman Mar Valbuena said drivers and operators can now barely earn anything because of the price increases.

“Humihingi po tayo ng pang unawa sa ating mga mahal na mananakay kung bakit kakaunti sa ngayon ang pumapasada dahil hirap na talaga ang transport sabayan pa ng service contracting na mas marami ang hindi naisama sa programa na nagdudusa dahil walang maisakay,” Valbuena said.

(We are hoping commuters would understand why there are only a few public utility vehicles will be going around right now because transport groups find it difficult and this is coupled with service contracting, where a lot of us who did not make it to the program are now suffering because of limited passengers.)

Beginning 6 a.m. on Tuesday, some oil companies are increasing their gasoline prices by P2.70 per liter, while diesel prices will be up P6.55 per liter.

Manibela is calling on the government, specifically the Department of Energy, to look into how the transport sector can adjust as fuel prices continue to surge.

The group is also asking that details of the fuel subsidy program be clarified and its distribution be made soon, saying it would benefit drivers with the price increases.

“Sana napag isipan po ang mga ito, katuwang po ang Manibela ng gobyerno sa paghahanap at pagbibigay ng solusyon kung mapapakinggan lamang po tayo,” Valbuena said.

(I hope these will be kept in mind, Manibela is one with the government in looking for and giving solutions if only we are heard.)

On Monday, acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar called on drivers and operators to not proceed with their plans to not hit the road this week.

Andanar: Ginagawa ng inyong pamahalaan ang makakaya upang tulungan ang mga tsuper at mga operator sa gitna ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis | @alexisbromero — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) June 6, 2022

Andanar said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has already distributed fuel subsidies to over 180,000 public utility vehicle operators as of June 1. — with reports from Franco Luna, BusinessWorld / Victor Saulon, and The STAR / Alexis Romero