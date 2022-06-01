Philippines deploys four vessels to marine pollution exercises in Indonesia

Philippine Consulate General in Manado's Consul General Angelica Escalona as well as Philippine Embassy in Jakarta's Philippine Consul General Bryan Lao and Second Secretary Jonathan Abe on deck at the BRP Teresa Magbanua and the BRP Gabriela Silang with the officers of each vessel deployed.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines deployed four of its maritime vessels to the regional marine oil spill response exercises currently held in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province.

In a statement dated May 30, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is joining the Regional Marine Pollution Exercises (MARPOLEX 2022) this year in Makassar City in South Sulawesi.

The country, joined by Indonesia and Japan, conducts the exercises every two years in line with the Sulu Sulawesi Oil Spill Network Plan 1981.

“[The exercises] aims to train and enhance cooperation and interoperability capacities as well as ensure participating countries’ preparedness in firefighting, rescue, and oil spill recovery operations,” the DFA said.

The Philippines deployed four ships, which includes the newly acquired BRP Teresa Magbanua, BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Cape Engaño, and the BRP Malapascua.

Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan, Jr. is heading the PCG’s 350-member delegation.