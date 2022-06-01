^

Philippines sends first batch of hotel workers to Israel

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 11:11am
The Department of Migrant Workers, along with Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Flus, hold a send-off ceremony for the first batch of Filipino hotel workers deployed to the Holy Land. The OFWs are set to arrive on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has sent the first batch of Filipino hotel workers to Israel after deployment was stalled because of pandemic restrictions.

In separate Facebook posts on Wednesday, the Department of Migrant Workers said they held a send-off to the first 61 out of the 500 overseas Filipino workers who will be sent to the Holy Land. The send-off was held at the DMW’s office in Mandaluyong city. 

“As Israel reopens its tourism industry, the [DMW] is looking forward to sending more qualified workers to supplement its growing demand in the hospitality sector, while making sure that the best terms and [conditions] for our OFWs are being met,” DMW Secretary Abdullah Mama-o said.

They will arrive in Israel on Thursday, June 2. Their deployment is part of the existing bilateral labor agreement between the two countries. 

“Filipino workers are trustworthy and hardworking, they signify the strong relations of the Israel and the Philippines,” Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Flus said.

“This is why we are grateful to finally implement the labor agreement of sending skilled workers to [the] Holy Land,” he added.

Signed in 2018, the agreement aims to give OFWs “strengthened protection and employment opportunities to Filipino hotel workers.” It also intends to ensure the OFWs would not need to pay extra fees from private agencies since they will be deployed under the government-to-government scheme.

Meanwhile, the DMW said the recently deployed Filipino hotel workers may earn at least 5,300 NIS or around 1,500 USD monthly. They will also be entitled to other benefits such as medical insurance and a foreign workers deposit fund courtesy of their employers.

Their deployment comes as the Holy Land aims to hire more workers for its growing hospitality industry.

The Israel Hotel Association earlier told Philippine Ambassador to Israel Macairog Alberto that the country may need 10,000 laborers. IHA added that they are ready to welcome 800 OFWs or as much as 2,000 “at the earliest opportunity.” 

